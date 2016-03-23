News

10 Luxury Outdoor Bathrooms You Need to Experience

1/10 The Beach House bath at Musha Cay, Bahamas

Hmmm, bath or beach? Your outdoor bath at the Beach House at Musha Cay – the glamourous Bahamian resort owned by David Copperfield – is just steps from your own private, crescent-shaped beach.

Musha Cay

2/10 Sanctuary Baines Camp, Botswana

High above the Boro River in Botswana’s Moreni Game Reserve, indulge in a romantic ‘star bath’ underneath the African sky.

Sanctuary Baines Camp

3/10 COMO Shambhala Estate, Bali

The Tirta Ening (“clear water”) Suite is less like an outdoor bathroom and more like an exquisite – and enormous – Japanese water garden, featuring a shower, waterfall, meditation pavilion and a bath carved out of a single, six-ton stone.

COMO Shambhala Estate

4/10 Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Fiji

In the beautiful beachfront bures here, you can choose to shower indoors or outdoors surrounded by a lush forest canopy – for a little privacy…

Likuliku Lagoon Resort

5/10 Kandolhu Island Resort, Maldives

This is truly paradise. Overwater villas are glass-walled to make the most of the dreamy sea views. These glass walls peel back to create the sort of tranquillity that bathroom dreams are made of.

Kandolhu Island Resort

6/10 137 Pillars House, Chiang Mai, Thailand

137 Pillars House is a member of Small Luxury Hotels yet its leafy residential surroundings mean it’s easily mistaken for a deluxe private home. Nostalgic suites, which are named after historic settlers, come with outdoor garden showers, some even with private plunge pools too.

137 Pillars House

7/10 Infinity Pool Sanctuary at Jade Mountain, St Lucia

An absent fourth wall provides the perfect indoor/outdoor experience in the Caribbean. The open-concept bath includes a chromotherapy tub for two. Anyone else relaxed?

Infinity Pool Sanctuary at Jade Mountain

8/10 Viceroy Anguilla

With a total of 4,817 square-feet of living space, there was no need to skimp on bathroom amenities in the four-bedroom Beachfront Villas. The two upstairs bedrooms each have a roomy bathroom with a large walk-in shower and deep soaking tub—plus a private outdoor shower/relaxation area.

Viceroy Anguilla

9/10 Tanda Tula, South Africa

Expect to fall asleep in the wilderness in a deluxe canvas-walled tent kitted out with a plush king bed, oodles of plump pillows beneath a feather doona. Bathrooms come with a freestanding claw foot bath and open air shower while a deck at the front overlooks a riverbed.

Tanda Tula

10/10 One&Only Hayman Island, Australia

Stay in a Beach Villa and enjoy open-sided bathrooms that open onto private swimming pools. That is if you can tear yourself away from the iconic main pool. Or the beach.

One&Only Hayman Island

