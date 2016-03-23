Hmmm, bath or beach? Your outdoor bath at the Beach House at Musha Cay – the glamourous Bahamian resort owned by David Copperfield – is just steps from your own private, crescent-shaped beach.
Musha Cay
High above the Boro River in Botswana’s Moreni Game Reserve, indulge in a romantic ‘star bath’ underneath the African sky.
Sanctuary Baines Camp
The Tirta Ening (“clear water”) Suite is less like an outdoor bathroom and more like an exquisite – and enormous – Japanese water garden, featuring a shower, waterfall, meditation pavilion and a bath carved out of a single, six-ton stone.
COMO Shambhala Estate
In the beautiful beachfront bures here, you can choose to shower indoors or outdoors surrounded by a lush forest canopy – for a little privacy…
Likuliku Lagoon Resort
This is truly paradise. Overwater villas are glass-walled to make the most of the dreamy sea views. These glass walls peel back to create the sort of tranquillity that bathroom dreams are made of.
Kandolhu Island Resort
137 Pillars House is a member of Small Luxury Hotels yet its leafy residential surroundings mean it’s easily mistaken for a deluxe private home. Nostalgic suites, which are named after historic settlers, come with outdoor garden showers, some even with private plunge pools too.
137 Pillars House
An absent fourth wall provides the perfect indoor/outdoor experience in the Caribbean. The open-concept bath includes a chromotherapy tub for two. Anyone else relaxed?
Infinity Pool Sanctuary at Jade Mountain
With a total of 4,817 square-feet of living space, there was no need to skimp on bathroom amenities in the four-bedroom Beachfront Villas. The two upstairs bedrooms each have a roomy bathroom with a large walk-in shower and deep soaking tub—plus a private outdoor shower/relaxation area.
Viceroy Anguilla
Expect to fall asleep in the wilderness in a deluxe canvas-walled tent kitted out with a plush king bed, oodles of plump pillows beneath a feather doona. Bathrooms come with a freestanding claw foot bath and open air shower while a deck at the front overlooks a riverbed.
Tanda Tula
Stay in a Beach Villa and enjoy open-sided bathrooms that open onto private swimming pools. That is if you can tear yourself away from the iconic main pool. Or the beach.
One&Only Hayman Island