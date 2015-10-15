News

The eight hardest countries to get into

1/8 Angola

This country’s stingy visa policy perhaps reflects a widely held belief that foreign visitors only want to steal their diamonds. Be prepared for complicated and onerous Soviet-style visa requirements - official letter of invitation, documents concerning purpose of travel, copy of travel itinerary and proof of funds – before considering travel here.

2/8 Yemen

Travel here has never come easily, nor in complete safety and as it stands, Yemen is currently closed to tourism. It is just too hot to handle.

3/8 Saudi Arabia

Tourist visas to this Desert Kingdom are notoriously hard to come by, particularly for westerners. Saudi Arabia has two million pilgrims who visit the holy city of Mecca every year so they really aren’t looking for more. If you really want to go, your best bet is to try through a tour company as part of a group.

4/8 Somalia

Somalia has been devastated by decades of war and terrorism, so it certainly needs tourist dollars, but its government is reluctant to see visitors get killed or kidnapped. A few hotels and guesthouses are, however, open for business, although they primarily cater to diplomats and nongovernmental organizations, and they do take care of procuring visas.

5/8 Nauru

This tiny Pacific island doesn’t make it easy to visit. Established a few years ago as internment camps for refugees as part of “the Pacific Solution” to prevent the refugees from reaching or remaining in Australia – the borders were effectively closed to all visa-seekers not approved by the Australian High Commissioner to prevent foreigners from monitoring the migrants’ conditions. These conditions were relaxed in 2008 but still aren’t ideal.

6/8 Chad

Chad requires the visa applicant to submit a letter from a sponsor or hotel in the country’s capital, N’Djamena, inviting him or her to visit, and setting forth the relationship and the purpose of the trip. Note – not every hotel is going to be prepared to do this for you and you will probably have to pay in advance.

7/8 Russia

If you like answering questions, then applying for a Russian visa is for you. Depending on your nationality, this is anywhere between 21 and 41, including very detailed information about your planned itinerary.

8/8 Sudan

This secretive country is reluctant to have camera-toting tourists running around and as such – visas can be seriously hard to come by. You may not want to hold your breath waiting.

