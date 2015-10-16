From the uber trendy décor to the service, IBIS Mackay Airport is not your typical airport hotel – it’s got soul. Opened in June this year, the hotel is a handy option for business and leisure travel, and is a great base to enjoy regional sights such as the Eungella National Park, Finch Hatton Gorge, and the platypus hub of Broken River.
Accor
The latest five star hotel to set up shop in Ulaanbaatar is the Shangri-La. If you’ve dreamed of exploring Mongolia’s historic monasteries, picturesque steppes, and legendary grasslands, this is the perfect place to begin that journey. Government House and the Great Chinggis Khan Square are both in easy walking distance.
Shangri-La
The Karma Royal Group’s first property in Bali, Mayura is an exclusive hotel with just 32 guest rooms. Perched on a jungle-filled riverbank on the edge of Ubud, surrounded by majestic rice terraces, coconut groves and mossy stone temples, the hotel is a celebration of traditional Balinese culture and design.
Mayura
Another group making their debut in Australia is COMO Hotels and Resorts. Opened October 15, COMO The Treasury is the centrepiece of a new city centre development designed by Singapore-based Australian architect Kerry Hill. Housed in a restored 19th century building, the hotel will feature just 48 elegant rooms and suites.
COMO The Treasury
Due to open in by Christmas 2015, the $100 million Elements of Byron Resort has already been hailed a game changer. Taking design inspiration from its surrounding area, including the sand dunes of beautiful Belongil Beach, the resort will feature 193 one and two bedroom villas, a large lagoon pool, five suite day spa and more.
Elements of Byron
Due to open in early 2016, the $140 million, 19-level Peppers Docklands Melbourne will feature 87 stylish hotel suites, plus 186 residential apartments and 11 retail outlets. The European styled Peppers will be the waterfront’s first five star hotel.
Peppers Docklands
Set overlooking the Indian Ocean on Sri Lanka’s southernmost coastline, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle is an exclusive getaway hidden amongst 42 acres of coconut plantation. Opening at the end of the year, it will feature 152 rooms and villas, six fantastic restaurants and bars, a private day spa, and Spice Spoon cooking classes.
Anantara Hotels