Now Open: IBIS Mackay Airport – Mackay, QLD

From the uber trendy décor to the service, IBIS Mackay Airport is not your typical airport hotel – it’s got soul. Opened in June this year, the hotel is a handy option for business and leisure travel, and is a great base to enjoy regional sights such as the Eungella National Park, Finch Hatton Gorge, and the platypus hub of Broken River.

Accor