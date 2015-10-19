News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

You may also like these galleries

10 etiquette tips to follow in Japan

9 Japanese etiquette rules revealed
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

An exhibition of more than 50 pieces of Warren Elsmore's work - known as Brick City - opened at the Harley Gallery, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

2/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

Included in the exhibition is a 5ft by 5ft model of St Pancras Station.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

3/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

The former IT consultant's creations include Rome's Trevi Fountain, the Reichstag and Battersea Power Station with a flying pig.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

4/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

The most eye-catching piece is his take on London's St Pancras station, which took more than 200 hours to build, using more than 150,000 LEGO pieces.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

5/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

Elsemore juggled his career with his passion for LEGO until the end of 2012 when we chose to follow his heart and focus on the LEGO full-time.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

6/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

Natalie Patel, 26, Assistant curator of the Harley Gallery, poses with the model of St Pancras station.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

7/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

The Olympic Stadium was one of the more challenging pieces to create, according to Elsmore.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

8/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

Macy's parade day, New York City.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

9/9 IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

The full view of the incredible St Pancras train station in all it's LEGO glory.

Caters News Agency/Mercury Press

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m