IT consultant quits job to create world’s landmarks in LEGO

An exhibition of more than 50 pieces of Warren Elsmore's work - known as Brick City - opened at the Harley Gallery, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
Included in the exhibition is a 5ft by 5ft model of St Pancras Station.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
The former IT consultant's creations include Rome's Trevi Fountain, the Reichstag and Battersea Power Station with a flying pig.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
The most eye-catching piece is his take on London's St Pancras station, which took more than 200 hours to build, using more than 150,000 LEGO pieces.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
Elsemore juggled his career with his passion for LEGO until the end of 2012 when we chose to follow his heart and focus on the LEGO full-time.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
Natalie Patel, 26, Assistant curator of the Harley Gallery, poses with the model of St Pancras station.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
The Olympic Stadium was one of the more challenging pieces to create, according to Elsmore.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
Macy's parade day, New York City.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press
The full view of the incredible St Pancras train station in all it's LEGO glory.
Caters News Agency/Mercury Press