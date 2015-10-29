Despite it’s tranquil location, Q Station has a dark past entrenched in isolation. From it’s days as a quarantine post it has a history filled of disease and suffering. Today the Q Station is a combination of heritage sites and accommodation. Visitors and guests can take part in a range of historic and paranormal tours - overnight stays are not compulsory for tours. It is said by the site’s resident medium (ie: tour guide), there are at least 50 spirits wandering the grounds.
Q Station
The Rocks is one of the only places near Sydney’s City centre where you can still see how people lived in the early 1800s. With sandstone terraces, convict cottages, and some of the country’s oldest pubs lining the streets you can really get an idea of what it was like to live here way back when. Here you can also take part in one of the Rocks Ghost Tours, an eerie night-time exploration of the area filled with ghostly tales and haunted sites.
Rocks Ghost Tours
The Jenolan Caves are Australia’s most impressive limestone caves and one of the largest cave systems in the world. Situated in the Blue Mountains, 11 of the caves are open for guests to take part in tours with dark chambers, underground rivers and unique cave formations. As well as walking tours, guests can take part in adventure caving and potholing, where you can squeeze through tiny spaces after abseiling down into the cave. For a cozy (and foggy) stay, accommodation is available at the Caves House – and with an overnight stay guests can take part in a lantern-lit ghost tour of the complex caves system.
David Hill/Destination NSW
Located in Junee, in Western NSW, this house holds the dubious honour of being Australia’s most haunted house. While it is beautifully renovated, this mansion holds a dark history of murder, torture and insanity. It is said that the mansion is haunted by at least 10 ghosts who died on the site. Today, ghost tours are available throughout the homestead and over-night stays are available.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
Located in one of Australia’s most well known wine regions, the Hunter Valley, Maitland Gaol was a maximum security prison that housed some of Australia’s most notorious criminals. Operating for 150 years, it was closed in 1998 and has since been named a heritage site. This Halloween you can take part in a 4-hour tour with local ghost specialist Renata from Newcastle Ghost Tours.
Deborah Dickson-Smith