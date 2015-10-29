2/5 The Rocks Ghost Tours

The Rocks is one of the only places near Sydney’s City centre where you can still see how people lived in the early 1800s. With sandstone terraces, convict cottages, and some of the country’s oldest pubs lining the streets you can really get an idea of what it was like to live here way back when. Here you can also take part in one of the Rocks Ghost Tours, an eerie night-time exploration of the area filled with ghostly tales and haunted sites.

