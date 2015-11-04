1/8 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Average nightly rate: $67 - 2014 average rate: $92





If you want to live large on a small budget, you can’t do much better than Kuala Lumpur. While the average hotel rate is under $67, for a little more you can stay at four- and five-star hotels that will spoil you silly. TripAdvisor reports the cost of a one-week visit to the city, airfare included, has fallen 26 per cent year over year.





The stylish Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral can be had for under $140 per night, and the five-star Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur was going for just over $140 in November. Or consider the Pacific Regency Hotel Suites, going for around $69 per night. Another great value: the Capri by Fraser, Kuala Lumpur/Malaysia won a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award this year, and it’s going for $98 a night.

iStock