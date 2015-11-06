If you hate carrying bags, maybe you should consider a piece of clothing from Jacktogo. This jacket comes with 14 different pockets so that travellers can carry all of their belongings on their body - hands free! With its unique design, the model somehow manages to look like a marshmallow and an FBI agent at the same time. It’s a unique idea, but carrying everything around seems like it would be a lot of work. We literally broke out into a sweat just looking at it.
Jacktogo
This is the perfect gift for the man who never wants to ask for directions. These futuristic-looking shoes are powered by small pods that make your shoes a GPS device. After connecting them to an app on your smartphone, you put in an address and the shoes vibrate when it’s time to turn left or right. No more bossy GPS voice telling you what to do. The shoes were originally created for the visually-impaired, but we think they’d also be a nice accessory for a traveller walking around a new city.
Lechal
All runners have the same problem - where do you put your keys when you’re on the tracks and trails? That’s why some clever athletes came up with the FlipBelt. This stretch belt can be worn while you’re running and has secret pockets to hold your keys, money, and even your phone. If you’re not worried about looking stylish, this could also be the perfect belt to wear under your clothes if you want to avoid pickpockets while travelling.
FlipBelt
Since no one wants to get a sore neck after a long flight, travel pillows just keep getting bigger, better, and weirder. The iHug by Moon Morning is a five-in-one device that functions as a neck pillow, eye mask, back support, tablet stand, and tablet pouch. Sure, you’re probably not going to pick up any dates wearing this, but it might keep you from visiting the chiropractor.
Moon Morning
Channel your inner David Hasselhoff with this Knight Rider USB car charger. The device looks like KITT’s voicebox from the ‘80s series, and even has light bars synced to 11 different audio phrases. Do you need this toy? No. But it sure will spice up a long road trip.
ThinkGeek
Until now, spending time in the great outdoors meant going days without a shower. That’s all changed with the introduction of this portable outdoor shower from Cool People Shop. You just attach a garden hose, step on the small platform, and water sprays up through little nozzles. However, if your campground doesn’t have a hose, then a jump in the lake will have to do the trick.
Cool People Shop
Not even the best ear plugs can drown out the noise of the crying baby sitting next to you on a plane - but these can. Hush Smart Earplugs will not only block out noise, they also play soothing sounds to help lull you to sleep. Did we mention that Hush also has a personal alarm that will go off without waking up other people in the room? Yes, please!
This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.
Hush Smart Earplugs