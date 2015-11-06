2/7 Lechal Haptic GPS Shoes

This is the perfect gift for the man who never wants to ask for directions. These futuristic-looking shoes are powered by small pods that make your shoes a GPS device. After connecting them to an app on your smartphone, you put in an address and the shoes vibrate when it’s time to turn left or right. No more bossy GPS voice telling you what to do. The shoes were originally created for the visually-impaired, but we think they’d also be a nice accessory for a traveller walking around a new city.

Lechal