Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

1/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

Lenticular clouds in Cape Town.

miljof/Instagram

2/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

It looks like something out of a movie.

samreesx/Instagram)

3/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

“Their ‘flying saucer’ appearance is owed to the forced ascent of stable air over mountain ranges,” said Weather.com.

grahamjenneker/Instagram

4/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

To all of your conspiracy theorists, there were no little green men planning an invasion. The “UFOs” were simply clouds - really eerie, but insanely cool-looking clouds.

calamityclint/Instagram

5/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

They look as they they may swallow the South African city.

kapstadmag/Instagram

6/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

The contrasting blue sky makes the appearance of the clouds even more striking.

kimmuller/Instagram

7/7 Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

Nature is just spectacular.

ipsypurple/Instagram

