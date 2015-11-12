Jaw-dropping photos of ‘UFO Clouds’ over Cape Town

Lenticular clouds in Cape Town.
It looks like something out of a movie.
“Their ‘flying saucer’ appearance is owed to the forced ascent of stable air over mountain ranges,” said Weather.com.
To all of your conspiracy theorists, there were no little green men planning an invasion. The “UFOs” were simply clouds - really eerie, but insanely cool-looking clouds.
They look as they they may swallow the South African city.
The contrasting blue sky makes the appearance of the clouds even more striking.
Nature is just spectacular.
