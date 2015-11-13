8/10 Ota shi, Gunma, Japan

Makes the list because this writer has lived there, otherwise you’d fail to even find it in any other top 10 boring list; Ota is so insignificant we’re surprised it even makes Google Maps. There’s nothing to do here but get drunk at one of the very few ‘izakaya’ (bars) adjacent to the main train station, or hang out at the giant Aeon Mall and the hot springs spa centre in the car park.

iStock