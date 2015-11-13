Let’s face it: Pt Augusta is useful as a stop for fuel and the toilet if you’re wanting to head over west from Adelaide, or up north. You wouldn’t even really stop for food here except you kind of have to – it’s a long slog in any direction from Port Augusta, just make your halt a brief one.
“Canberra: Why wait for death?” asked Bill Bryson, and let’s face it he’s a pretty well rounded traveller. The Economist called it: “Pyongyang without the dystopia”. Sure there are things to do but overall it’s got to be up there with one of the most boring places on Earth.
It may boast a decent quality of life, but Zurich is as boring as bat poop. Sterile and predictable, unless you’re a finance banker Zurich doesn’t really have much to offer.
Kind of the administrative capital of Europe, Brussels is exciting if you’re an ambassador, politician, or civil servant who really digs their job. If not, you’re going to be as excited as a vegetarian at a steak house; best just to leave this place off your world trip itinerary altogether.
Never heard of it? We’re not surprised... probably the most boring of all European capitals, Bratislava doesn’t offer much at all. There is a city centre, and a really crappy nightlife, but you’ll probably have a better time hauled up in your hotel room watching Friends re-runs on your iPad or better yet, just don’t go there.
If you’re a city person who doesn’t want a bar of cycling, hiking, or the cold weather, we suggest you skip Oslo. It’s freezing, dark for around six months of the year, and trying to find anything in the city to pass the time will burn a hole in your wallet – it’s THAT expensive.
Ever heard the saying: “it’s as hot as hell in Houston”? With nothing much to do but hit the shopping centres to revel in free air conditioning, we don’t really need to go on to tell you it’s one of the most boring places on Earth.
Makes the list because this writer has lived there, otherwise you’d fail to even find it in any other top 10 boring list; Ota is so insignificant we’re surprised it even makes Google Maps. There’s nothing to do here but get drunk at one of the very few ‘izakaya’ (bars) adjacent to the main train station, or hang out at the giant Aeon Mall and the hot springs spa centre in the car park.
At least 90210 sounded sexy... East Yorkshire’s SE830220 sounds as boring as it is. Travel writer Tim Moore said of the place: “cold, dark and extremely lonely”. BBC News reported it as being “the most featureless part of the UK.” Need we say more.
Want to buy a second hand car? Go to Salisbury, in Adelaide’s north. There’s not much more to do than trawl one used car yard after the other, and since the highway out of town mostly by-passes Salisbury these days you’ve really got no reason to visit at all.
