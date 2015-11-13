Picking the right person to travel with is so important. If you’re a bit unsure whether you want to spend an extended trip with a person, consider taking a couple of short jaunts with them in your local area to see how well you gel as travel companions.
The hardest decision you’ll face on your adventure is where to go, after that it’s simple sailing. Research what the weather is like in your chosen destination, as you don’t want to arrive in the middle of monsoon season, and think of a rough timeline.
Do your research to see how much you should budget for each day of your trip, what the cost of living is like, and how much flights will cost. Crunch the numbers and create a rough budget. It will take time to refine the total expected costs to a figure you’re comfortable with and can afford. Always set aside an extra 20 per cent in case things don’t go to plan.
It’s a big, wide world out there, so deciding exactly which path you want to take won’t be easy. What sights do you specifically want to see in each destination? Which cities do you want to visit? Are there any places that you should avoid? Pick a route that involves as little backtracking as possible.
A recent study found that Australian attitudes to vaccination are pretty lax, but if you’re visiting a country where a vaccination is needed then you absolutely need to get it. You should never play Russian roulette when it comes to your health.
Even if you’re the kind of person who despises lists, an itinerary is essential. It will help you stay on track of where you need to be, what you need to see, and how long it will take you to get between locations. For flights, pre-planning is essential.
Though your bag may not feel that heavy when you first sling it up onto your back, it will be once you’ve been lugging it around for a few months. Pack to suit weather conditions, and don’t go overboard with the number of items you take.
A little effort in the language department never goes astray. You don’t need to become fluent, but knowing some of the basics will help you on a daily basis.
Don’t stress about the things that are out of your control. Good things happen, bad things happen too. But rather than letting situations get the better of you, keep a level head and remember that it’s just another story to tell at the end of the trip.
