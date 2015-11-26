Our dollar has mostly held its ground against the South African Rand so book that Kruger National Park Safari or see the world from the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town.
For those seeking an even more exotic travel destination, you could try Azerbaijan with its mud volcanoes. The Australian dollar buys around 14 per cent more of its currency, the New Manat, than a year ago. On Azerbaijan’s eastern side lies the Caspian Sea, while the Russian Federation borders it on the north.
Turkey is one of a kind – a unique mix of eastern and western culture, and home to some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes. Delicious food, fantastic sights and plenty of things to see and do and all at an affordable price. Fill up on kababs and Donair-Kababs – otherwise known as shawarma – for as little as $3.
Brazil has always been one of the more expensive South American countries to add to your itinerary but in around two years the Brazilian Real has dropped by around 20 per cent against the Aussie dollar. Copacabana here we come!
Mexico is good value right now thanks to gains in the Australian dollar against the Mexican peso. Even without a good exchange rate – you can enjoy luxury in Mexico for a whole lot less than some other cities.
Not only will you get a lot of rouble for your dollar, flights to Moscow are also pretty reasonable at the moment, especially if you book in advance. Go stroll around St Petersburg or explore the history of Russia's last royal family in Yekaterinburg.
Fiji is a holiday favourite and for good reason. Popular with families and couples alike, both groups enjoy the low cost of living on the island that means their dollar stretches further than other island alternatives. Aussie visitors already enjoy an advantageous exchange rate and can pick up extremely affordable accommodation with three-star hotels averaging at $57 per night.
The best part about a trip to our kiwi neighbours is that the flight really doesn't take very long. You know what else is good? It is an absolutely stunning country with vast, beautiful landscapes that are worth seeing.
