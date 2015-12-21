News

The 20 most incredible cities in the world

The 20 most incredible cities in the world

1/20 20. Prague

Prague is the equal of Paris in terms of beauty. Its history goes back a millennium. And the beer? Reputedly some of the best in Europe.

iStock

2/20 19. Honolulu

The starting point for any Hawaiian holiday offers both the buzz of modern living and the allure of slow-paced island life.

iStock

3/20 18. Barcelona

An enchanting seaside city with boundless culture, fabled architecture, and a world-class drinking and dining scene.

iStock

4/20 17. Vancouver

This city is regularly voted the most livable in the world so it is no surprise that visitors keep coming back.

iStock

5/20 16. Los Angeles

The City of Angels has been drawing those seeking the limelight for as long as anyone can remember and these days it has even more to offer.

iStock

6/20 15. Cape Town

Home to soaring Table Mountain, golden beaches and bountiful vineyards – this city is an old pro at capturing people’s hearts.

iStock

7/20 14. Venice

There is something eternally romantic about this floating city that keeps people coming back.

iStock

8/20 13. Queenstown

The adventure capital of the southern hemisphere has something to offer all year ‘round.

iStock

9/20 12. Hong Kong

This enigmatic city of skyscrapers, ancient traditions and heavenly food will fascinate, whether it's your first visit or your 50th.

iStock

10/20 11. Dubai

With a futuristic vision and an unrivaled shopping scene – this city is fast becoming much more than just a stopover.

iStock

11/20 10. Berlin

Berlin’s combo of glamour and grit is bound to mesmerize any person keen to explore its vibrant culture, cutting-edge architecture and intense parties.

iStock

12/20 9. Sydney

There is little that beats the brilliance of arriving in Sydney Harbour on a sunny day.

iStock

13/20 8. Melbourne

Edgy street art, top museums and an enviable food scene are what keeps tourists coming back to this Aussie city.

iStock

14/20 7. Singapore

Singapore has reinvented itself as one of the world’s must-see destinations.

iStock

15/20 6. Tokyo

Blending the future with the past, Tokyo dazzles with its traditional culture and passion for everything new.

iStock

16/20 5. Rome

Italy's Eternal City is one of the world's most beautiful and inspiring capitals.

iStock

17/20 4. Istanbul

This Turkish city has so much to offer it isn’t surprising it has made the list.

iStock

18/20 3. New York City

The shopping, the museums, the food! There are so many reasons NYC is high on this list.

iStock

19/20 2. London

It’s no secret us Aussies love a trip to London – you could say it is also our second home.

iStock

20/20 1. Paris

The City of Light remains eternally popular - topping this list at number one.

iStock

