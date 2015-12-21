Prague is the equal of Paris in terms of beauty. Its history goes back a millennium. And the beer? Reputedly some of the best in Europe.
The starting point for any Hawaiian holiday offers both the buzz of modern living and the allure of slow-paced island life.
An enchanting seaside city with boundless culture, fabled architecture, and a world-class drinking and dining scene.
This city is regularly voted the most livable in the world so it is no surprise that visitors keep coming back.
The City of Angels has been drawing those seeking the limelight for as long as anyone can remember and these days it has even more to offer.
Home to soaring Table Mountain, golden beaches and bountiful vineyards – this city is an old pro at capturing people’s hearts.
There is something eternally romantic about this floating city that keeps people coming back.
The adventure capital of the southern hemisphere has something to offer all year ‘round.
This enigmatic city of skyscrapers, ancient traditions and heavenly food will fascinate, whether it's your first visit or your 50th.
With a futuristic vision and an unrivaled shopping scene – this city is fast becoming much more than just a stopover.
Berlin’s combo of glamour and grit is bound to mesmerize any person keen to explore its vibrant culture, cutting-edge architecture and intense parties.
There is little that beats the brilliance of arriving in Sydney Harbour on a sunny day.
Edgy street art, top museums and an enviable food scene are what keeps tourists coming back to this Aussie city.
Singapore has reinvented itself as one of the world’s must-see destinations.
Blending the future with the past, Tokyo dazzles with its traditional culture and passion for everything new.
Italy's Eternal City is one of the world's most beautiful and inspiring capitals.
This Turkish city has so much to offer it isn’t surprising it has made the list.
The shopping, the museums, the food! There are so many reasons NYC is high on this list.
It’s no secret us Aussies love a trip to London – you could say it is also our second home.
The City of Light remains eternally popular - topping this list at number one.
