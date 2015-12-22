Although you probably don’t need another reason to visit Margaret River, the region is home to some of the most exciting restaurants on the West Coast – so you need to stop procrastinating and may your way there quick smart. Miki’s Open Kitchen, Watershed Winery, and Fair Harvest Permaculture Farm are all exceptional. The Margaret River Gourmet Escape, a must-see foodie event welcoming big name chefs such as Marco Pierre White and Poh Ling Yeow, will be held from November 18-20.
Supplied
It’s been a long-time favourite for Sydneysiders, and now the rest of the country is at last catching on to the magic of the NSW South Coast. Restaurants such as Rick Stein’s at Bannisters may have the media attention, but there are some equally wonderful restaurants popping up where you’d least expect. St Isidore in Milton, The Silos just outside Berry, Cupitt’s Winery in Ulladulla, and Wharf Road in Nowra are just a handful of the fab restaurants worthy of your attention.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
Great food and even better wine go hand in hand, especially in The Hunter. There are some truly exceptional cafes and restaurants right across the Valley, from Circa 1786 near Peppers The Convent to EXP Restaurant and Muse Restaurant. If you want to sample the region’s best but don’t quite know where to begin, let the team at Two Fat Blokes Gourmet Tours expand your culinary horizons.
Supplied
There’s so much more to Canberra than politics. The ‘freakshake’ phenomenon started by Canberra’s Pâtissez may have the headlines, but there are actually a lot more bars, cafes and restaurants that deserve a little of your time. Aubergine, for one, recently garnered two hats in the Good Food Guide 2016, while Pomegranate and Black Fire will have you falling over yourself in order to secure a reservation.
Holly O'Sullivan
Taswegia might not jump out to you as a culinary hotspot, but you’d be surprised. MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art, near Hobart has helped transform this sleep capital into a hip, happening, and oh so delicious gourmet destination. Blue Eye, Small Fry, and Rockwall Bar & Grill are just a few of our recommendations.
Supplied
Of course Noosa, which is now world-famous for food thanks to the hugely successful Noosa Food & Wine Festival, now in its 12th year. Choose from countless cafes, restaurants and bars from the beach to the hinterland, everything from burgers at Dukes on Sunshine Beach, Asian fusion at Embassy XO and gourmet delights from celebrity chef Peter Kuruvita at Noosa Beach House.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
Just five hours from Sydney, Mudgee boasts a wide array of wineries, wine bars and cafes. Meet the sheep and taste wine at one of Australia’s first ‘micro-wineries’ , Short Sheep, or dine on gourmet-fied old-school meals at Alby & Esther’s like slow cooked baked beans on sourdough, breakfast jaffles with Dunedoo eggs, milkshakes and home-made cordial.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
The area of Geelong and the Bellarine has taken the slow food concept to heart, with plenty of paddock to plate offerings from producers such as Lonsdale Tomato Farm which only supplies local cafés, and Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farm where you can pick your own strawberries as well as a selection of great little wineries including Montalto Vineyard & Olive Grove and Kiltynane Estate.
Holly O'Sullivan
The people of self-proclaimed ‘wild and welcoming’ Kangaroo Island have developed a range of farm gate and cellar door trails so you can explore Australia’s third largest island with your taste buds. Choose your our adventure from their suggested itineraries and enjoy local produce such as honey, wine, cheese, yoghurts and (of course) seafood.
Supplied
Tamworth may be famous for country music and that shiny gold giant guitar, but lately its attracting visitors for a whole different reason: fine food and local produce now celebrated each year at its Taste Tamworth Festival. Have a French-inspired breakfast at Le Pruneau and shop at its adjacent organic markets, have lunch in The Old Bell Tower and visit nearby producers at Merilba Estate, Sunhill Dairy Goats and The Conscious Farmer.
Holly O'Sullivan