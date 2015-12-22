2/10 Shoalhaven

It’s been a long-time favourite for Sydneysiders, and now the rest of the country is at last catching on to the magic of the NSW South Coast. Restaurants such as Rick Stein’s at Bannisters may have the media attention, but there are some equally wonderful restaurants popping up where you’d least expect. St Isidore in Milton, The Silos just outside Berry, Cupitt’s Winery in Ulladulla, and Wharf Road in Nowra are just a handful of the fab restaurants worthy of your attention.

Deborah Dickson-Smith