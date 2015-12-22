It’s no secret Byron Bay is Australia’s true ‘Surfers’ Paradise’, boasting peeling point breaks, punchy beach breaks, year-long balmy waters and an incredibly beautiful fringing Cape and National Park. Go Surfing Byron Bay is your best bet for surf lessons in the Bay; friendly instructors pick the calmest waters of the day and teach you everything from wave awareness and ocean safety to how to paddle, stand up, and glide along the green face.
Japan’s ‘Gold Coast’, Shonan offers mostly gentle, small-sized waves except during a major typhoon when the waves entice even Japan’s best professional surfers. The rest of the year (Typhoon season is generally September and October) the waves are gentle and due to the beaches’ close proximity to Tokyo are the most popular for beginner wave riders. Check out the Daibutsu (Big Buddha) in Kamakura after surfing and don’t miss a visit to nearby Enoshima for a great view of the coast.
Sure, Waikiki is crowded, but it boasts some of Oahu’s easiest waves to learn to surf. Add in crystalline and ridiculously warm water, and you won’t want to leave Waikiki. Master the art of wave riding then make your way over to the North Shore and watch the world’s best surfers take on the world’s most dangerous waves.
Just out of the village, Nosara has a bunch of beginner-friendly waves, with a string of accommodation options fringing the shore. The gentle, peeling waves combined with Costa Rica’s natural beauty make for the ideal place to settle for a few weeks and dapple in the art of surfing and simple living.
Don’t even bother hitting Bondi in the peak of summer, despite her appeal. Autumn and winter are when you want to take advantage of mellower crowds; opt for gentle swells and keep warm with a good quality 3mm steamer (long arm and leg) wetsuit.
An idyllic location for any level of surfer, the Maldives offer many gentle surf breaks accessible from private resorts or boat charters meaning you won’t have to battle impossible crowds. Although the waves break over reefs, they are mostly gentle and with a good instructor you’ll be riding the clean face in no time. Oh and who doesn’t want an excuse to go to the Maldives?!
Ditch the wetsuit and pack nothing but your favourite swimmers; Barbados is a water lover’s paradise. Inch Marlow, on the protected Barbadian southern coast, pumps out consistent two to four foot waves; gentle enough for beginners whilst offering a great opportunity to improve your surfing.
North of San Diego, Carlsbad has a little more sand than the southern beaches, meaning the waves break slower and in favour of beginners. First-timers are almost guaranteed to stand up, and the local instructor Rusty Friesen even offers the promise that if you don’t stand up during your first two-hour lesson, the next lesson is free. You’ll need a good wetsuit in winter, but can strip down to boardshorts or bathers in summer.
The lagoon setup at Piha Beach is visually stunning enough to attract a visit, but the sandbank on the inside allows surfers to stand up in the lagoon and push themselves onto reforming waves, making it NZ’s ideal spot to learn to surf. Even if you’ve never surfed it won’t take long to get rolling along 80-metre rides; don’t forget your GoPro.
While the area has a shocking rep for violence, the warm water and ridiculously consistent waves make El Salvador our most adventurous pick for the beginner surfer. Waves roll on for over 100 metres and are ideal for long boarders, not to mention the cheap cost of living – you can spend a week surfing at an all-inclusive resort with a full-time surf guide and not break $1000.
