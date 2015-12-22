8/10 Carlsbad, California

North of San Diego, Carlsbad has a little more sand than the southern beaches, meaning the waves break slower and in favour of beginners. First-timers are almost guaranteed to stand up, and the local instructor Rusty Friesen even offers the promise that if you don’t stand up during your first two-hour lesson, the next lesson is free. You’ll need a good wetsuit in winter, but can strip down to boardshorts or bathers in summer.

iStock