8/10 Bonegi 1

The Hirokawa Maru was one of 11 Japanese transports attacked on their way to Guadalcanal on the 14 November 1942, bombarded from land and sea. The 156m long wreck was originally stranded upright ashore, but over time, weathering various storms and the odd earthquake, the ship now lies with the remains of her bow in about 5 m and her stern in 60 m, covered in hard and soft corals and teeming with life and easily accessed from the nearby beach.

Deborah Dickson-Smith