This F6F Hellcat was named “Betsy” after the pilot’s wife. It was ditched in January 1943, after being shot by a Japanese fighter pilot, in very shallow water off the coast of Kolombangara Island in Gizo. It now lies in less than 9m of water and is covered in soft and hard corals.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
While the correct name for this island is Kasolo Island, everyone calls it Kennedy Island. During WWII, torpedo boat PT-109, captained by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, was rammed and wrecked here by a Japanese Destroyer. Today it’s a pretty spot for a picnic, surrounded by a beautiful coral reef.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
This massive wreck of a Japanese freighter is over 140m long and lays just 100m off shore near Gizo Island. It’s one of the largest most impressive wreck in the Solomon Islands. Some of its cargo still remains, including sake bottles, vials of medicine and a jar of condoms!
Deborah Dickson-Smith
The curator of this WWII museum, Barney Poulson, has been collecting memorabilia since 2002. The museum is named after his first find, dog tags belonging to one Corporal Peter Joseph. In fact there are piles of dog tags here, sitting among neatly ordered stacks of hand grenades, guns, bullets, Coke bottles and mess kits.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
The wreck of the Douglas SBD Dauntless, sits on a sandy bottom in the shallow waters of Rendova Lagoon near Munda. It’s covered with soft and hard corals and teeming with life. According to legend, the pilot, and the Japanese fighter who shot him down, reunited here for a dive and have remained in touch ever since.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
This Jeep was salvaged from the jungle by local character, Alfie Rex Lay, who has lovingly restored it to working order, using parts also salvaged from the jungle. If you’re lucky, Alfie will take you for a ride in it.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
This American Catalina sank rather unceremoniously in 1943 after hitting a small boat on the surface and now sits in 35m of water near Tulagi Island. The wreck was only discovered three years ago by the NZ Navy so she’s more or less intact, unlike other wrecks that have been pillaged over the years since the war ended.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
The Hirokawa Maru was one of 11 Japanese transports attacked on their way to Guadalcanal on the 14 November 1942, bombarded from land and sea. The 156m long wreck was originally stranded upright ashore, but over time, weathering various storms and the odd earthquake, the ship now lies with the remains of her bow in about 5 m and her stern in 60 m, covered in hard and soft corals and teeming with life and easily accessed from the nearby beach.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
Royal New Zealand Navy corvettes HMNZS Moa and Kiwi sank this submarine, which is almost 100m long, in January 1942. The Kiwis dropped depth charges, which brought the sub to the surface and a battle between the three ships then ensued during which time the Kiwi rammed the I-1 three times. The I-1 eventually ran aground on the reef near the village of Tambea where it remains today.
Deborah Dickson-Smith
A few kilometres west of Honiara this unassuming little outdoor museum has an impressive collection of wrecks and wartime memorabilia including American and Japanese planes and heavy artillery, neatly arranged in a beautifully landscaped garden.
Deborah Dickson-Smith