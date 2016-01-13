5/8 Into the Heart of Wild Alaska

Alaska is well known for its diverse wildlife, from wolves to grizzly bears and the rather adorable Dall sheep... but the cutest would have to be the reindeer, or caribou as they’re called in this neck of the woods. In the Goldstream Valley, travellers have the opportunity to stroll through snow-filled forest, accompanied by a reindeer at your side, and learn about the history of reindeers and the surrounding area.

Jillian Mitchell/Intrepid Travel