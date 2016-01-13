Into the Heart of Wild Alaska

Once you’ve visited the capital city of Anchorage, the fun can begin – and by fun we mean sledding. Dogsledding it’s just a tradition in Alaska, it’s an obsession. Once you’ve taken to the snow for the first time, you’ll understand exactly why that is.
Jillian Mitchell/Intrepid Travel
Some people train year round to become the best sledder they can be, honing their skills for races during peak snow season. Though you don’t need snow to go sledding, it’s a lot more fun when there’s soft powder for you to skim through.
Chena Hot Springs, in addition to being a great place to warm up from the snow, is also a fantastic spot to view the famed Northern Lights. The lights are created when charged particles from the sun collide with atoms in the Earth's atmosphere.
Fairbanks, where the hot springs is located, is geographically under the "aurora oval," where auroras are seen most frequently. If the weather conditions are right, you can experience a light show like you've never seen before.
Alaska is well known for its diverse wildlife, from wolves to grizzly bears and the rather adorable Dall sheep... but the cutest would have to be the reindeer, or caribou as they’re called in this neck of the woods. In the Goldstream Valley, travellers have the opportunity to stroll through snow-filled forest, accompanied by a reindeer at your side, and learn about the history of reindeers and the surrounding area.
The boreal forest of Fairbanks - which is predominantly coniferous woodland of pines, spruces and larches - is breathtaking in the snow. Like a moment frozen in time, these ghostly forests may appear lifeless at first, but the quieter you are, the longer you wait in silence, the more life you begin to see through the trees.
Don your snow-shoes for a hike through the Denali National Park, an amazing place to visit in the winter months. Weather here can be extreme, dipping as low as -40 Celsius, but with an experienced guide you’ll be fine. By April, the warm weather returns and the frozen wilderness springs back to life to the sound of cracking ice.
Alaska’s remote forests are magical in their isolation, but the views are worth it if you’re willing to make the journey. Seeing the first sunlight as it hits the snow-covered branches, glittering like diamonds in the morning sun, is a moment you’ll never forget. If there’s one bucket list item you tick off this year, make it this one. Visit Intrepid Travel for more info.
