Once you get past the name, which seems like an attempt to appeal to the iPhone generation, the i360 observation deck is actually pretty awesome. Essentially a see-through elevator that will travel up a central spire to a height of 162 metres, the observation deck is due to be completed by August 2016.
British Airways i360
If you’re going to build a massive broadcasting tower in the centre of a city, it makes sense to factor in an observation deck or two into the design. That’s exactly the case with Tokyo Skytree, which features an observation deck at 450m and a secondary observation deck with restaurant and shopping facilities slightly lower at 350m.
iStock
Nerves of steel are essential if you plan to tackle Austria’s Stairway to Nothingness, a glass terrace jutting out some 400m above the ground. As if that doesn’t already sound awesome (and terrifying) enough, the only way to access the lookout is via a 99m long suspension bridge stretching from one mountain peak to another.
iStock
The Chinese have taken the humble observation deck to dazzling new heights. The Shanghai World Financial Centre, for example, has not one but three separate decks, the highest of which is 474m above the ground. Located on the 100th floor, the Skywalk 100 is a 55m long glass bridge with a see through floor.
Wikimedia/Conmons
If it’s views of London you seek, The Shard is the place to go. The observation decks on levels 68, 69 and 72, which are almost twice the height of any other observation deck in London, provide incredible panoramic views of the city and beyond.
The Shard
For one of the best views in Singapore, you can’t go past the Skytrees at Gardens by the Bay. The observation deck that stretches from one tree to the next is a perfect vantage to gaze across the surrounding gardens. At night the Skytrees come alive with a dazzling light and sound show, great observed from the top or from below.
iStock
Canton Tower holds a lot of world records. First there’s the 488 Look Out, believed to be the world’s tallest outdoor observation deck; then the Bubble Tram, moving carriages that take you high atop the building without the fear of impending doom; and finally the Sky Drop, the world’s highest thrill ride. It’s kind of like the Giant Drop at Dreamworld, if it were located at the very top of a Chinese skyscraper.
iStock
Even though it no longer holds the record of the world’s tallest building, Taipei 101 still boasts one hell of a view. Accessed via a high-speed elevator, which takes just 37 seconds to reach the 89th floor, the observatory is 382m above the ground and offers unobstructed views in all directions.
iStock