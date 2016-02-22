News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves

1/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

The festival is so much more than yoga.

Ali Kaukas

2/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

It is an opportunity to be outdoors and connect with nature - easy to do in the beautiful Snowy Mountains.

Ali Kaukas

3/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

The idea is to bring people together who tend to share similar values in an environment that’s all about music, dance and fun.

Ali Kaukas

4/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

You get to combine live music with daily yoga classes, hiking, organic food and wine, and inspirational speakers.

Ali Kaukas

5/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

Of course there is yoga, but it is yoga on top of the highest mountain in Australia!

Ali Kaukas

6/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

It is place where you can extend yourself or just relax.

Ali Kaukas

7/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

Can you imagine a better backdrop?

Ali Kaukas

8/8 8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

The activities on offer go far beyond just yoga.


The next Wanderlust Festival is in on the Sunshine Coast from 13-16 October or you can take part in one-day events that feature a 5km run, yoga a meditation in Sydney on 16 April, Melbourne on 14 May and Brisbane on 28 May.

Paul Hoelen Photography

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m