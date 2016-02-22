8 Things You Missed at Wanderlust Thredbo

The festival is so much more than yoga.
It is an opportunity to be outdoors and connect with nature - easy to do in the beautiful Snowy Mountains.
The idea is to bring people together who tend to share similar values in an environment that’s all about music, dance and fun.
You get to combine live music with daily yoga classes, hiking, organic food and wine, and inspirational speakers.
Of course there is yoga, but it is yoga on top of the highest mountain in Australia!
It is place where you can extend yourself or just relax.
Can you imagine a better backdrop?
The activities on offer go far beyond just yoga.
The next Wanderlust Festival is in on the Sunshine Coast from 13-16 October or you can take part in one-day events that feature a 5km run, yoga a meditation in Sydney on 16 April, Melbourne on 14 May and Brisbane on 28 May.
