7/11 Big Mozzie

The Big Mosquito was built in 1993 and is nicknamed Ozzie the Mozzie. It is located outside the Hexham Bowls Club and is modelled after a local mosquito called the Hexham Grey. The original Ozzie disappeared in 2010 and was never recovered. The replacement Ozzie was put up around two months later, new and improved with eyes that light up at night.

Wikimedia/Commons