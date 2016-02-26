Light up your life with these blackbutt timber and fibreglass matches, located behind the Art Gallery of NSW on the Domain Sculpture Walk.
The Big Gumboot (officially called the Golden Gumboot) is located in Tully, about 50km south of Innisfail. The story behind the Big Gumboot involves a long standing battle between Tully and Babinda to the north, for the title of ‘wettest town in Australia’.
Located at A Maze’N Things, 5 kilometres before Cowes on Phillip Island, the Big Tap is a giant purple tap that seemingly floats in mid-air pumping out thousands of liters of water into a flooded room.
Outside the Bundaberg distillery you’ll find the big rum bottle, hugged by many a tourist posing for photos. The bottle was originally used by the company at Expo 88 in Brisbane, before being moved to its present location.
Many people have heard of the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour but the NSW town is also home to the Big Bunch of Bananas.
The Big Ned Kelly Statue stands guard over the historic township of Glenrowan and is situated on the corner of Gladstone and Kate Streets right in front of the Glenrowan Post Office Newsagency.
The Big Mosquito was built in 1993 and is nicknamed Ozzie the Mozzie. It is located outside the Hexham Bowls Club and is modelled after a local mosquito called the Hexham Grey. The original Ozzie disappeared in 2010 and was never recovered. The replacement Ozzie was put up around two months later, new and improved with eyes that light up at night.
A cement cube painted as per a Rubik's Cube on top of a storm water drain on Maroubra Beach.
The Pilbara… home of gargantuan open-cut mines, and just the place for the Big Wheelbarrow.
In the tiny town of Meckering in Western Australia, located about 133km east of Perth there is the Big Camera – and a photography museum.
Because what is better than a coffee on a road trip? The Big Coffee Pot is located 4km out of Deloraine in Tasmania. If its titanic appearance inflames a desire within you for caffiene or souvenirs, there is a cafe and a pottery shop nearby.
