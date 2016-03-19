News

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

The unusual humpback whale was spotted off the coast of Kaikoura, on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island – but he was missing most of his tail fin.

Caters News

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

The mystery has left befuddled onlookers taking guesses as to what caused the whale to lose his tail fin.

Caters News

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

Fiona Wardle, a guide at Dolphin Encounter Kaikoura, caught the disabled whale on camera when she was leading a group of sight-seers on a whale watching expedition.

Caters News

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

The whale didn't seem to be impeded by the missing tail - swimming well and breaching, diving and rolling, as humpback whales typically do.

Caters News

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

The whale is likely to be heading north from Kaikoura, as humpback whales have started their annual migration from summer Antarctic feeding grounds to their winter breeding grounds in the South Pacific.

Caters News

Whale With No Tail Spotted in New Zealand

Apparently this guy was only 'small' at seven metres long.

Caters News

