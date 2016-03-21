Hit the road like Thelma & Louise

2/6 Trafalgar’s Route 66

Nicknamed the nation’s ‘mother road’, Route 66 is the only place to start when it comes to all-American road trips. Not just a highway, this road running from Illinois to California is an icon in itself and this year it will be turning 90. Trafalgar has a 15-day Route 66 guided holiday where a different aspect of American culture is revealed around every turn as you journey from Chicago to Los Angeles. Highlights along the way include a barbecue contest with a team of master BBQ chefs in St Louis followed by a Be My Guest dinner hot off the grill, the chance to see the amazing Grand Canyon and a visit to the traditional land of the Navajo people.

Shutterstock