Hit the road like Thelma & Louise

If you’d rather not tackle right-hand driving, navigating deserted highways or running into any of the criminal activity Thelma and Louise encountered, try a tour on for size.
Nicknamed the nation’s ‘mother road’, Route 66 is the only place to start when it comes to all-American road trips. Not just a highway, this road running from Illinois to California is an icon in itself and this year it will be turning 90. Trafalgar has a 15-day Route 66 guided holiday where a different aspect of American culture is revealed around every turn as you journey from Chicago to Los Angeles. Highlights along the way include a barbecue contest with a team of master BBQ chefs in St Louis followed by a Be My Guest dinner hot off the grill, the chance to see the amazing Grand Canyon and a visit to the traditional land of the Navajo people.
A road trip of ever changing landscapes where white sandy beaches give way to the mystical Smoky Mountains, the southern states are full of character and charm. See the remnants of the antebellum era in Spanish moss smothered Savannah, explore Charleston’s Civil War history, walk along Willmington’s Cape Fear River and admire the majestic Great Smoky Mountains where forest trails culminate in stunning panoramic vistas.
From the mega cities of New York and Washington to the beautiful dune backed beaches of Connecticut and the historic hub of Boston, America’s heritage and natural splendour is distinctly visible. Insight Vacation’s 8-day tour is a road trip with a luxurious twist where you’ll see the sights of the Big Apple, tour Harvard with a University scholar, take a VIP food tour of Philadelphia and marvel at the mansions of Ocean Drive in Newport.
Road tripping from the west to east coast and exploring virtually everything in-between, this 27-day trip is an epic cross-country exploration of the US. From a Chuckwagon dinner in Jackson, getting up close to Mt Rushmore, hearing tales of the famous Buffalo Bill to touring the nation’s capital with a Local Specialist, Trafalgar capture the heart and soul of America.
All five senses will be delighted with this 14-day luxurious road trip where the rhythms and flavours of America are brought to life. Starting off on Route 66 from Chicago, this journey continues south through the American Heartland and explores the musical history of Nashville, the birthplace of the King of rock and roll in Memphis, the colonial charm of Natchez and the effervescent city of New Orleans. There are plenty of highlights to enjoy along the way including the chance to make the perfect mint julep, taking part in a Creole cookery class and visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame.
