Aussie travellers are trailblazers and always hungry for exotic and authentic experiences. Sri Lanka ticks all the boxes - not only does it have plenty of sun, surf and sand, it offers a wide variety of adventurous experiences, like jungle safaris, white-water rafting and rock-climbing. With stunning temples and delicious dishes, it’s no wonder this unmissable destination has seen a 99% increase in bookings for 2016. To top things off, this island nation is home to some gnarly surf spots.
While bookings to Beijing have declined by 27 per cent since last year, Shanghai, China’s largest city, has experienced a surge in popularity with bookings jumping by 43 per cent. Indeed, Aussies are beginning to realise there’s much more to China than the Great Wall, with travellers making their way to Shanghai to soak up the city’s dynamic, diverse east-meets-west culture. Its futuristic skyscrapers and buildings tower over the city, filled with roaring nightlife. It’s also a shopper's paradise - with antique local markets alongside high-end designer stores, Aussie travellers can shop ‘til they drop in Shanghai.
Across the South China Sea, Aussie travellers are heading in droves to the Philippines, with bookings to Manila, the country’s capital, up by 59 per cent. Manila is both cool and kitsch and has a wealth of experiences on offer, from its eclectic art galleries, cafes and museums to its burning red sunsets and street parades. Australians tired of temples are taking a trip to this former Spanish colony, known for its many culinary delights including street food that’s cheap and extremely tasty. Manila is also a great base to explore surrounding Filipino hot spots, like Pagsanjan Falls where travellers can canoe through steep gorges and rapids. With plenty of warm weather too, Manila is getting a lot of Aussie love in 2016.
With mouth-watering street food and a fascinating history worth digging one’s teeth into, Hanoi’s growing popularity amongst Australian travellers comes as no shock. Since 2015, flights booked by Aussies to this hot Vietnamese destination have grown by 41 per cent. Hanoi, Vietnam’s lively and vibrant capital city is bursting at the seams with culture. The stunning, UNESCO listed Halong Bay made famous by James Bond is only a short drive away. If travellers want to immerse themselves in a destination that will reignite their senses, then Hanoi is truly a destination not to be missed this year.
Don’t mistake Manchester for a second rate city. With a killer football team and loads of things to see and do it’s no wonder bookings to this UK destination have increased by 52 per cent since last year. Travellers can explore Manchester’s 18th century canal system that winds its way through town. Boasting a rich industrial past, history buffs should visit the city’s Museum of Science & Industry. However, for the ultimate Manchester experience, scoring tickets to a football showdown between City and United is a must! With bookings to London declining by 8 per cent since 2015, one thing is clear - Australian travellers are looking for unique experiences outside of capital cities.
Forget America’s major tourist hubs NYC and LA, San Francisco is this year’s dark horse with bookings increasing by 65 per cent on 2015 figures. Australian travellers are making a beeline for the bay city with its rolling hills, cable cars and jaw-dropping Golden Gate Bridge. Where fashionistas meet tech-heads, San Fran is a cultural melting pot and boasts some of the best restaurants in the world. Apart from putting their palate to the test, visitors to California’s fourth largest city shouldn’t miss Alcatraz Island, the infamous penitentiary in the middle of San Francisco bay.
India has long been a country of interest for Australian travellers thirsty for an experience off the beaten track. While hot spots like New Delhi and Mumbai are popular amongst Aussies, it’s Hyderabad in India’s south that’s catching everyone’s attention in 2016. Once an epicentre for diamond trading, Hyderabad has a rich cosmopolitan past and mesmerises its guests with its many historic buildings, including the Charminar and Golconda Fort. It’s also home to Ramoji Film city - the world’s largest film city - which provides fascinating insight into the industry. Nicknamed the ‘City of Pearls’, Hyderabad is coming into its own as a tourist destination with bookings more than doubling since 2015, up by 148 per cent.
When it comes to our overseas counterparts, the results are very different. Zadar in Croatia, Male in Maldives, along with Greek destinations Corfu and Zakinthos have become markedly popular amongst travellers from the UK. Meanwhile our American friends have their sights set on Calama in Chile, Maputo in Mozambique and Fort-de-France on the small Caribbean island of Martinique, with bookings to these destinations boosting significantly when compared with 2015 figures.
