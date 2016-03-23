3/8 Manila, Philippines

Across the South China Sea, Aussie travellers are heading in droves to the Philippines, with bookings to Manila, the country’s capital, up by 59 per cent. Manila is both cool and kitsch and has a wealth of experiences on offer, from its eclectic art galleries, cafes and museums to its burning red sunsets and street parades. Australians tired of temples are taking a trip to this former Spanish colony, known for its many culinary delights including street food that’s cheap and extremely tasty. Manila is also a great base to explore surrounding Filipino hot spots, like Pagsanjan Falls where travellers can canoe through steep gorges and rapids. With plenty of warm weather too, Manila is getting a lot of Aussie love in 2016.

iStock