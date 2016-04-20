Fernando de Noronha, is a volcanic archipelago about 350 kilometres off Brazil's northeast coast. It is named after its largest island, a protected national marine park and ecological sanctuary with a jagged coastline and diverse ecosystems. Visit Baia de Sanco one of Brazil’s best diving spots where you can get close to sea turtles, rays, dolphins and reef sharks.
Bora Bora, is the one of the most sought-after destination for a magical trip in French Polynesia. With its surprising landscape combining high mountains and atoll sceneries, Bora Bora is named “the Pearl of the Pacific” thanks to its extreme beauty and paradise beaches. As a couple or with your family, for a honeymoon or just a vacation, Bora Bora offers everything that you can dream of in the same location. Be tempted by the original concept of the overwater bungalow, such as the ones bookable on TripAdvisor at the Sofitel Bora Bora Private Island, for a stay closer to the lagoon. The underwater life in the reefs around Bora Bora are world class and offer the perfect location, to snorkel and dive.
Already popular with Australian travellers, Phuket, Thailand offers picturesque beaches and lush rainforests, all whilst in easy reach of Australia. This fun island provides an unbeatable combination of jaw dropping scenery, superb hospitality and great value accommodation. Whether it's world-class diving in the Andaman Sea, golf at international-standard championship courses or exciting eco-adventures in tropical forests, Phuket is a place to extend your horizons.
The African island of Mauritius is often described as a sparkling crystal in the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. The island’s pristine white beaches are protected by stunning coral reefs, which encircle almost the entire coastline. Mauritius is a melting pot of cultures and this is reflected in the diversity of cuisines on offer across the island. No trip to Mauritius is complete without a visit to Trou d’Argent Beach accessible via a short hike.
Majorca, the largest island in the Balearic region of eastern Spain, may make you think of beach resorts, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy both its coastline and the rest of the island. Take your time exploring the hills of Serra de Tramuntana. Recently made a World Heritage Site, this mountain range, running down the west of Majorca, is perfect to be explored by foot or bicycle.
The Indonesian island of Bali is a favourite destination for Australian travellers, both for its adventurer offering and its relaxation perks. The waters off the coast of Bali's white beaches are an ideal spot for diving, while the dense jungles, teeming with monkeys and hidden stone temples, call out for exploration. Be sure to visit the Tirta Gangga gardens, located in the former royal palace.
Best known for its crystal clear water and pure white sands, a slice of paradise in the Turks of Caicos is the island of Providenciales. On the north side of the island, close to Grace Bay, travellers can discover the most beautiful beaches, as well as a long coral reef rich in aquatic life. Towards the south of the island you will find Chalk Sound, a large lake with striking turquoise water and an array of small caves.
Jamaica provides travellers endless opportunities to play under the sun at one of the island’s four major resort areas; Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Negril and Port Antontio. Take a walk along the entire length of the crescent-shaped Seven Mile Beach or experience. Or experience the vibrant reggae culture, and hustle and bustle of the island’s capital, Kingston.
The Greek island of Santorini is one of Europe’s most intriguing islands. Stunning sunsets and scenery, white, red and black sand beaches, impressive traditional houses, and views of the island’s dormant volcano are more than enough to draw travellers in from all corners of the world. Be sure to check out the romantic sunsets at Amoudi Bay and book a stay in one of the towns on the cliffs, including Fira and Oia.
With its golden beaches, turquoise waters and enticing bamboo forests, Maui is a popular destination for sun worshippers and nature lovers alike. Travellers will find breathtaking views of the island at the top of the Haleakala Crater, a dormant volcano that marks the highest point on Maui at 10,000 feet above sea level. After a long day at the beach, travellers can reset at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort, which features a multi-tiered lagoon pool and other luxury amenities.
