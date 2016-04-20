2/10 9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora, is the one of the most sought-after destination for a magical trip in French Polynesia. With its surprising landscape combining high mountains and atoll sceneries, Bora Bora is named “the Pearl of the Pacific” thanks to its extreme beauty and paradise beaches. As a couple or with your family, for a honeymoon or just a vacation, Bora Bora offers everything that you can dream of in the same location. Be tempted by the original concept of the overwater bungalow, such as the ones bookable on TripAdvisor at the Sofitel Bora Bora Private Island, for a stay closer to the lagoon. The underwater life in the reefs around Bora Bora are world class and offer the perfect location, to snorkel and dive.

TripAdvisor