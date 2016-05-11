Every year, the people of Rajasthan dress in colourful attire and sing and dance in celebration of the Jaisalmer Desert Festival three-day extravaganza. Those visiting during this celebration are treated to colourful fireworks and special events including the moustache contest, turban tying and Miss Moomal and Mr Desert competitions. Take part in this cultural spectacle and discover the splendour of India’s northern region with Adventure World on their 14-day Flavours of India journey.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day long Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the elephant-headed god Ganesha’s birthday. Shrines of the god are worshipped and are then ritualistically immersed in water at the close of the festival. Throughout this celebration, the sweet dish of modak, made of rice or wheat flour, dried fruits, grated coconut and jiggery, is served whilst participants sing, dance and engage in theatrical and orchestral performances. You can experience this significant event on Adventure World’s 10-day Goa to Kerala Odyssey.
Makar Sankrati is a harvest Hindu festival celebrated in almost all parts of India in various forms. In Uttar Pradesh, over two million people gather at sacred places along the Ganges, such as Varanasi, for a holy bathing day. They bathe in the morning while fasting, and then indulge in sweets such as til ladoo. The people of Uttar Pradesh also sing songs about Sankrati referencing the traditional sweets served on this day. Uniworld has a 13-day India’s Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges luxury boutique river cruise and tour on which you can catch a glimpse of this festival with the option of adding a Varanasi extension to the stunningly exotic journey to experience the holiest spot on India’s sacred river.
The Jaipur Kite Festival is also observed on the day of Makar Sankrati. The people of Jaipur take a holy dip in Galtaji and pray to the sun god to bless them with good health, wealth and good crops. The pink city takes on a majestic quality as the sky is dotted with flags of every colour in the rainbow. As Makar Sankrati is a government holiday in Jaipur, everybody is free to get involved in the kite flying competitions and festivities, and indulge in the traditional sweets of Gajak (famous Jaipur Sesame brittle) and Feeni (Jaipur sweet made of fibres). Adventure World’s 17-day Handpicked North India trip is a great way to experience the kite festival in Jaipur along with other treasures, including the Taj Mahal.
Hola Mohalla is a Sikh festival celebrated predominantly in the state of Punjab. The festivities begin by visiting the guduwaras for early morning prayers before martial members of the Sikh community display their physical strength through mock-battles and sword fighting. Cultural activities also involve music, dance, poetry and splattering colour onto the crowds. Celebrations of Hola Mohalla also occur at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in Punjab, which you can experience on Insight Vacations 4-day Spiritual Divine escorted journey, and gain an insight into Sikh culture and tradition.
