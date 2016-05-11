4/5 Jaipur Kite Festival – 14 January 2017 - Jaipur

The Jaipur Kite Festival is also observed on the day of Makar Sankrati. The people of Jaipur take a holy dip in Galtaji and pray to the sun god to bless them with good health, wealth and good crops. The pink city takes on a majestic quality as the sky is dotted with flags of every colour in the rainbow. As Makar Sankrati is a government holiday in Jaipur, everybody is free to get involved in the kite flying competitions and festivities, and indulge in the traditional sweets of Gajak (famous Jaipur Sesame brittle) and Feeni (Jaipur sweet made of fibres). Adventure World’s 17-day Handpicked North India trip is a great way to experience the kite festival in Jaipur along with other treasures, including the Taj Mahal.

Supplied