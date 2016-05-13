6/7 The legend of the Three Sisters

The Three Sisters is the most iconic location in the Blue Mountains – but do you know the legend behind its name? According to Aboriginal legend, the rocks are Three Sisters that were turned to stone.





The Dreamtime legend has it that these sisters fell in love with three brothers from another tribe, and tribal law forbade them to marry, so the brothers decided to capture the sisters which started a major tribal battle. To protect the sisters during the battle, a witchdoctor from their tribe turned them to stone, intending to reverse the spell afterwards – but the witchdoctor himself was killed and they have remained to this day as a magnificent rock formation.

Holly O'Sullivan