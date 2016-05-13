1. Abseiling and Canyoning Empress Falls
Adventure tour company High n Wild runs daily hiking, rock climbing, mountain-biking, abseiling and canyoning tours in the Blue Mountains, as well as Bush Survival courses. The Empress Canyon all-day tour includes a combination of abseiling and canyoning, and departs at 8:45am from their office in the lobby of the YHA Blue Mountains.
The first half of the day is abseiling, starting with a 5m cliff for practice, moving onto 15m cliff to 30m cliffs. After lunch (sandwich and cordial) it’s down to the canyon where you don a wetsuit and jump in, making your way through the natural pools until you reach the falls.
It’s an exciting affair with water jumps, exhilarating swims, waterslides and fantastic scenery. The final abseil out of the canyon is one of the best in the mountains – down the 30m Empress Falls.
Holly O'Sullivan
Jenolan Caves are the largest, most spectacular and most famous caves in Australia. With various award winning cave tours, neighbouring platypuses and thrill-seeking experiences like potholing and abseiling there’s so much to experience.
For a less crowded experience, book an extended night tour. Not only are these less busy, but they also allow you to see more cave formations than on a single cave tour. The River Cave is one of the highlights of this tour, an underground, illuminated river of blue water, as well as the ‘Pool of Reflections’.
A popular spot with locals, Minnehaha Falls is a great place to swim under a waterfall. Drive to the end of Minnehaha Rd in Katoomba and from there it’s a 20 to 30-minute walk down, including some rather steep steps. At the bottom you’ll find a cool picturesque sanctuary where you can jump under the 20-metre cascades. The water itself is pretty cold even in summer but you’ll soon warm up in the sun on the surrounding flat rocks.
Lincoln’s Rock is a lookout not too far from Wentworth Falls, with panoramic views of Jamison Valley. This flat white rock allows great photo opportunities and a perfect chance for some sunbathing – it’s that deserted.
Well okay, you’ve heard of Scenic World, but have you explored its rainforest boardwalks in the valley? Plus, for a limited time each year in April and early May, Scenic World plays host to 33 works of art in Sculpture at Scenic World.
The best way to explore Scenic World’s attractions is to take the Skyway across the top of the valley, walk around the Prince Henry cliff walk to Echo Point, down the stairs to the valley floor and round the perimeter, passing a few waterfalls along the way, to the Scenic Walkway.
The Three Sisters is the most iconic location in the Blue Mountains – but do you know the legend behind its name? According to Aboriginal legend, the rocks are Three Sisters that were turned to stone.
The Dreamtime legend has it that these sisters fell in love with three brothers from another tribe, and tribal law forbade them to marry, so the brothers decided to capture the sisters which started a major tribal battle. To protect the sisters during the battle, a witchdoctor from their tribe turned them to stone, intending to reverse the spell afterwards – but the witchdoctor himself was killed and they have remained to this day as a magnificent rock formation.
The Blue Mountains YHA is centrally located and has spacious family rooms that sleep up to six people. The building itself is historical, its enormous communal lounge an old music hall, with stage and chandeliers still intact. In the evenings you can join in a game of pool, vintage arcade games and Foosball or venture down to the TV Room to watch a movie.
