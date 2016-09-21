News

The top 10 most searched for destinations

1/10 Japan

The number one destination Traveller fans searched for was the land of cherry blossoms and sushi. Japan is increasingly becoming popular among Aussie tourists. Whether it's for hiking, skiing, eating or sightseeing, Japan has something for everyone.

Getty Images

2/10 Bali

In at number two, the much-loved Aussie getaway isn't going anywhere. During summer or winter, the Indonesian island continues to be a very popular tropical destination.

Getty Images

3/10 New York

Australians are hooked on New York. Each year more and more Aussies are relocating there to live the typical fast-paced lifestyle that is unique to the city that never sleeps. In at number three, The Big Apple remains our first port of call when it comes to US destinations.

Getty Images

4/10 Singapore

Despite Qantas switching its stopover location to Dubai, the bustling city of Singapore is still Aussie travellers' favourite stopover destination.

Getty Images

5/10 Hawaii

The tropical islands of Hawaii will always be a favourite among Aussie tourists. The country's proximity, cheap flights and balmy waters have gotten under our skin, so much so that Australians constitute the third largest number of international visitors to the islands behind Japan and Canada.


Getty Images

6/10 New Zealand

Despite our difference in the way we pronounce 'fish and chips,' Aussies seek heaps of travel inspiration from their neighbour, New Zealand. In at number seven, New Zealand's wondrous landscape continues to woo Aussies to its shores.

Getty Images

7/10 Vietnam

Scenic paddy fields, vibrant markets and friendly people - Vietnam is a feast for the senses. There's two South-East Asian countries in the top 10, showing Aussies love exotic destinations close by.

Getty Images

8/10 Hong Kong

It's no surprise that the major shopping hub made it into the top 10. The bustling city is a an Australian's paradise when it comes to cheep clothing and delicious food markets.


Getty Images

9/10 Paris

From Moulin Rouge to the Eiffel Tower to Love Lock bridge, it seems Aussie's are a sucker for romance when it comes to inspirational travel destinations.

Getty Images

10/10 Fiji

Only a few hours from our shores, we're so grateful we have a tropical paradise like Fiji just across the South Pacific Ocean. Overflowing with happy people, delicious local food and white sandy beaches.

Getty Images

