7/7 7. The Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon

Sunway Lagoon has long been one of the prime destinations for families visiting Malaysia. The fun park has recently bolstered its kid credentials with the Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon, with a Spongebob Squarepants-themed temple to waterslides, and the terrifying/exhilarating Monsoon 360, which drops you through a trapdoor into a vertical freefall in which you reach speeds of 60kph in under 2 seconds. Something for everyone!



