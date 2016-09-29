Theme parks always satisfies those looking for unique experiences, adventure and fun. And Escape Adventure Park in Penang guarantees just that. Visitors clamber like monkeys among the trees, zip through the treetops like an airborne lemur and shimmy up coconut palms. There’s a treehouse hotel on site, so visitors can hang around long enough to release their inner ape.
Supplied
One of the newer attractions in UNESCO World Heritage Site, Melaka is The Shore Oceanarium, which is something like an aquarium and ocean education centre in the Shore Shopping Gallery mall. The ‘Magical Vacuum Aquarium’ puts fish in a position that defies the laws of physics, which allows visitors to get up-close and personal with the marine life. There’s also a 3D aquarium that transports attendees to the mangroves of Malacca and the Pahang Rainforest.
Supplied
Built over seven acres, TREC stands for Taste, Relish, Experience, Celebrate. Think of this hotspot between a luxury shopping mall and a theme park for grown-ups. The flagship attraction, which opened in August 2015, is Zouk Club, a massive nightclub establishment with dozens of themed rooms (more on that later). Electric Boulevard followed, with a specially-curated strip of bars and retail outlets. This year, A Sunday Affair opened, a music-focused flea market that attracts thousands. Why go anywhere else?
Supplied
Located in the heart of the TREC Entertainment Hub, Zouk is the bold and popular night club, ranked number 26 in the world! There are multiple clubs within the club, including the Main Room, with over a million LED lights decorating its 6,574 sq feet; the hip-hop focused Ace; the ultra-swanky Velvet Underground room made of resin and bronze and the Imperial VIP room with its table service and slippery-dip that connects to the Member’s Lounge (really). Honestly, you could spend your entire holiday without leaving Zouk Club.
Supplied
Although it’s not quite open yet, Kuala Lumpur’s building an enormous rainforest park that promises to rival New York’s Central Park and Hyde Park in London with its grandeur. Sprawling over 66 acres, this rainforest will have an estimated 6000 trees, camping sites and a canopy walk, as well as a drinking and dining precinct. As if you needed another great reason to plan a return visit to Kuala Lumpur.
iStock
One of Johor’s primary attractions is something enormous devoted to something quite small - Lego. In recent years, Lego has ridden a wave of nostalgia from utilitarian building-block to a cultural phenomenon. Legoland Johor celebrates our bobble-headed simulacra with 70 rides and attractions spread across multiple parks, including a tiny city and a water park. Be careful not to tread on those stray little yellow blocks, though!
Sunway Lagoon has long been one of the prime destinations for families visiting Malaysia. The fun park has recently bolstered its kid credentials with the Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon, with a Spongebob Squarepants-themed temple to waterslides, and the terrifying/exhilarating Monsoon 360, which drops you through a trapdoor into a vertical freefall in which you reach speeds of 60kph in under 2 seconds. Something for everyone!
iStock