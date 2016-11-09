News

2017 bucket list: millennials rate top travel experiences

1/10 1. Bathe in the Blue Lagoon hot springs in Iceland

iStock

2/10 2. See the Great Pyramids of Giza

iStock

3/10 3. Walk the Great Wall of China

iStock

4/10 4. Chill out on the beach in Byron Bay

iStock

5/10 5. Learn how to make pizza in Italy

iStock

6/10 6. Roadtrip down the Route 66

iStock

7/10 7. Float on a gondola through Venice

iStock

8/10 8. Kiss someone on the top of Eiffel Tower, Paris

iStock

9/10 9. Watch sea turtles lay eggs in Costa Rica

iStock

10/10 10. Go on a picnic in the French countryside

iStock

