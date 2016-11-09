News
2017 bucket list: millennials rate top travel experiences
1/10
1. Bathe in the Blue Lagoon hot springs in Iceland
iStock
Share
2/10
2. See the Great Pyramids of Giza
iStock
Share
3/10
3. Walk the Great Wall of China
iStock
Share
4/10
4. Chill out on the beach in Byron Bay
iStock
Share
5/10
5. Learn how to make pizza in Italy
iStock
Share
6/10
6. Roadtrip down the Route 66
iStock
Share
7/10
7. Float on a gondola through Venice
iStock
Share
8/10
8. Kiss someone on the top of Eiffel Tower, Paris
iStock
Share
9/10
9. Watch sea turtles lay eggs in Costa Rica
iStock
Share
10/10
10. Go on a picnic in the French countryside
iStock
Share
More Galleries
Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m
