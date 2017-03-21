News

Only Justin Bieber could be bored on a jetboat

Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

1/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Biebs leads the way as he treks onto his hired jetboat.

Mega

2/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Hold up, he's got a friend who appears to be telling Biebs to get his act together and walk a little faster. Move it, mate!

Mega

3/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Well, this looks fun. Right?

Mega

4/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

His bleached hair looks good though. Definitely not flying everywhere like his sidekick's to the left.

Mega

5/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

To be honest, the "Baby" singer almost looks like a Ken doll.

Mega

6/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Okay, has he even blinked?

Mega

7/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Perhaps he's dropped his lips as the water hits against their speedboat?

Mega

8/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

OMG Is that a hint of an expression? No no, just the sun in Bieber's eye.

Mega

9/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Talk about running into some "Cold Water"...

Mega

10/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

We're gonna guess he's hating himself for not bringing his shades along!

Mega

11/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Wow, don't look too thrilled to be there or anything, guys.

Mega

12/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Yep, while his friends duck, Biebs is still unfazed by his awesome surroundings.

Mega

13/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? What is it that has finally garnered your attention, Biebs?!

Mega

14/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Biebs is drenched. Clearly, he ought to stick to dry-land activities. Much like his personality at the moment.

Mega

15/15 Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Yep, that's a wrap. Even Biebs' mate is checking his phone due to boredom.

Mega

