Biebs boards a boat and looks, well bored...

Biebs leads the way as he treks onto his hired jetboat.
Mega
Hold up, he's got a friend who appears to be telling Biebs to get his act together and walk a little faster. Move it, mate!
Mega
Well, this looks fun. Right?
Mega
His bleached hair looks good though. Definitely not flying everywhere like his sidekick's to the left.
Mega
To be honest, the "Baby" singer almost looks like a Ken doll.
Mega
Okay, has he even blinked?
Mega
Perhaps he's dropped his lips as the water hits against their speedboat?
Mega
OMG Is that a hint of an expression? No no, just the sun in Bieber's eye.
Mega
Talk about running into some "Cold Water"...
Mega
We're gonna guess he's hating himself for not bringing his shades along!
Mega
Wow, don't look too thrilled to be there or anything, guys.
Mega
Yep, while his friends duck, Biebs is still unfazed by his awesome surroundings.
Mega
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? What is it that has finally garnered your attention, Biebs?!
Mega
Biebs is drenched. Clearly, he ought to stick to dry-land activities. Much like his personality at the moment.
Mega
Yep, that's a wrap. Even Biebs' mate is checking his phone due to boredom.
Mega