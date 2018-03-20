Since English royalty introduced the fancy afternoon tea in 1840, it's been the ultimate indulgence. And due to our posh English roots, Australia's high tea game is very, VERY strong. Here's a look at the best high teas from around Down Under ...
For a decadent French-inspired high tea, you'll fall in love with Simon Veauvy's gorgeous signature pastries and crepes. From onion and fig tarts to chocolate macarons, you'll leave feeling très satisfait!
Welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine, the Intercontinental also welcomes guests to its incredible weekend buffet. Moreish savoury treats and tempting desserts - what could be better!
The scones at Lilianfels' high tea are the fluffiest in New South Wales.
The spread comes with tasty savoury items too - egg salad on rye bread, chicken breast and mustard wrap, eggplant tart and a mini smoked trout wrap. Everything is thoughtfully hand made and service the highest quality.
How about high tea by the sea? The Crowne Plaza in Coogee offers an delectable high tea, that tastes as good as it looks. The relatively unknown spot for a splash of indulgence has beautiful views of the beach and serves a glass of bubbles on arrival. Winning.
At Bluesalt Bar in the Crown Plaza, Coogee you can sample finger sandwiches, scones and sweet treats. Yaaassss please.
Hydro Majestic - Blue Mountains, NSW
Instagram: @zmx_dayday
Imagine eating freshly baked scones whilst soaking up that view.
Instagram: @kathhhhc
The hydro majestic has amazing service, incredible food and a magical atmosphere! Take your mum here and you'll be her fav!
The Langham - Sydney, NSW
langhamhotels.com
Legit the most amazing selection of teas, you'll ever come across! perfect for a date with grandma
Instagram: @fecility2003
The Hotel Windsor - Melbourne, VIC
Instagram: @hotel_windsor
Turn back the clocks and experience high tea the British way!
Instagram: @hotel_windsor
Just Tickled Pink - Hyde Park, SA
Instagram: @elsbrown
They have the most amazing homemade sandwiches..
Instagram: @rachelgriffiths10
You MUST try the vanilla cupcakes.
Instagram: @just_tickled_pink
Rochelle Adonis- Highgate, WA
Instagram: @rochelleadoniscakesconfections
For people who don't like sweets, Rochelle Adonis' savory high tea is for you!
Instagram: @lizzymaayne
Villa Howden - Hobart, TAS
Instagram: @villa_howden
Perfect for those who enjoy a little bit of luxury!
Instagram: @villa_howden
Villa Howden has a great range of gluten-free options.
Instagram: @villa_howden
Burnett House - NT
Instagram: @kirstylee_87
You have to try the citrus tart!
Instagram: @wildandlovelyblog
Room with Roses - Brisbane, QLD
Instagram: @roomwithroses_
They have the most amazing array of freshly baked pastries, cakes and scones.
Instagram: @roomwithroses_
Are you more of a coffee fan? The beautiful InterContinental, Sydney offers a luxury 'hIgh coffee' experience that will make you jump for joy.
Guests are served a selection of both sweet and savoury dishes, all which are paired with the abundance of coffee that is on offer.
Instagram: @InterContinentalSydney
Are you more a traditionalist? Never fear the InterContinental, Sydney also offers an incredible buffet style high tea.
Instagram: @4foodssake