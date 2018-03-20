News

The best places to have high tea in Australia

Things to do in the Blue Mountains

1/29 Australia's best high teas

Since English royalty introduced the fancy afternoon tea in 1840, it's been the ultimate indulgence. And due to our posh English roots, Australia's high tea game is very, VERY strong. Here's a look at the best high teas from around Down Under ...

2/29 French-inspired high tea at Sydney's Intercontinental

For a decadent French-inspired high tea, you'll fall in love with Simon Veauvy's gorgeous signature pastries and crepes. From onion and fig tarts to chocolate macarons, you'll leave feeling très satisfait!

Be

3/29 French-inspired high tea at Sydney's Intercontinental

Welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine, the Intercontinental also welcomes guests to its incredible weekend buffet. Moreish savoury treats and tempting desserts - what could be better!

Be

4/29 Lilianfels, Blue Mountains, NSW

The scones at Lilianfels' high tea are the fluffiest in New South Wales.

5/29 Lilianfels, Blue Mountains

The spread comes with tasty savoury items too - egg salad on rye bread, chicken breast and mustard wrap, eggplant tart and a mini smoked trout wrap. Everything is thoughtfully hand made and service the highest quality.

6/29 The best places to have high tea in Australia

How about high tea by the sea? The Crowne Plaza in Coogee offers an delectable high tea, that tastes as good as it looks. The relatively unknown spot for a splash of indulgence has beautiful views of the beach and serves a glass of bubbles on arrival. Winning.

7/29 The best places to have high tea in Australia

At Bluesalt Bar in the Crown Plaza, Coogee you can sample finger sandwiches, scones and sweet treats. Yaaassss please.

8/29 More top notch places to have high tea in oz...

Hydro Majestic - Blue Mountains, NSW

Instagram: @zmx_dayday

9/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Imagine eating freshly baked scones whilst soaking up that view.

Instagram: @kathhhhc

10/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

The hydro majestic has amazing service, incredible food and a magical atmosphere! Take your mum here and you'll be her fav!

Instagram

11/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

The Langham - Sydney, NSW

langhamhotels.com

12/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Legit the most amazing selection of teas, you'll ever come across! perfect for a date with grandma

Instagram: @fecility2003

13/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

The Hotel Windsor - Melbourne, VIC

Instagram: @hotel_windsor

14/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Turn back the clocks and experience high tea the British way!

Instagram: @hotel_windsor

15/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Just Tickled Pink - Hyde Park, SA

Instagram: @elsbrown

16/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

They have the most amazing homemade sandwiches..

Instagram: @rachelgriffiths10

17/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

You MUST try the vanilla cupcakes.

Instagram: @just_tickled_pink

18/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Rochelle Adonis- Highgate, WA

Instagram: @rochelleadoniscakesconfections

19/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

For people who don't like sweets, Rochelle Adonis' savory high tea is for you!

Instagram: @lizzymaayne

20/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Villa Howden - Hobart, TAS

Instagram: @villa_howden

21/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Perfect for those who enjoy a little bit of luxury!

Instagram: @villa_howden

22/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Villa Howden has a great range of gluten-free options.

Instagram: @villa_howden

23/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Burnett House - NT

Instagram: @kirstylee_87

24/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

You have to try the citrus tart!

Instagram: @wildandlovelyblog

25/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

Room with Roses - Brisbane, QLD

Instagram: @roomwithroses_

26/29 The best places to have high tea with mum

They have the most amazing array of freshly baked pastries, cakes and scones.

Instagram: @roomwithroses_

27/29 The best places to have high tea in Australia

Are you more of a coffee fan? The beautiful InterContinental, Sydney offers a luxury 'hIgh coffee' experience that will make you jump for joy.

Be

28/29 The best places to have high tea in Australia

Guests are served a selection of both sweet and savoury dishes, all which are paired with the abundance of coffee that is on offer.

Instagram: @InterContinentalSydney

29/29 The best places to have high tea in Australia

Are you more a traditionalist? Never fear the InterContinental, Sydney also offers an incredible buffet style high tea.

Instagram: @4foodssake

