Royal wedding-inspired castles you can actually stay in

Forget hotels! You can holiday in these castles

1/25 Royal wedding-inspired castles you can actually stay in

Actress Meghan Markle will marry her Prince Charming at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this May and it's got us daydreaming about fairytale castles. Believe it or not, there are plenty of whimsical castles stays on booking.com fit for royalty, but on a ‘commoners’ budget.

booking.com

2/25 Roch Castle, UK

Throwback to the times of medieval Kings and Queens and the feudal system with this 12th century stay at St Brides Bay.

Booking.com

3/25 Roch Castle, UK

Each room is luxuriously decorated offering a modern feeling with beautiful views of the British coast and countryside.

booking.com

4/25 Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Ireland

You can imagine Meghan and Harry waking up in this luxurious property, set on a secluded estate on the 12 Bens Mountain Range.

booking.com

5/25 Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Ireland

We bet those linens are 1000-thread.

booking.com

6/25 Torre Trasita, Positano, Italy

Positano is one of the most beautiful places to travel to in Italy, so why not make the experience even more memorable by staying in a cliff-side tower?

Airbnb

7/25 Torre Trasita, Positano, Italy

It won’t come cheap though, with a night in this three bedroom tower setting you back $1.5K a night!

Airbnb

8/25 Torre Trasita, Positano, Italy

Remember it's a curved building so the rooms are rather odd..

Airbnb

9/25 Torre Trasita, Positano, Italy

But you do get to wake up to this view!

Airbnb

10/25 Wilton Castle, Wexford, Ireland

For something with a bit more modern finery, there’s this elegant castle in Ireland.

Airbnb

11/25 Wilton Castle, Wexford, Ireland

It’s beautifully fitted out with period furniture and some seriously statement wallpaper.

Airbnb

12/25 Wilton Castle, Wexford, Ireland

It does come at a cost however, and you'll need to fork out $1.5K a night.

Airbnb

13/25 Wilton Castle, Wexford, Ireland

But you can bring along 13 of your friends!

Airbnb

14/25 Dairsie Castle, Fife, Scotland

For the ultimate castle experience, you could check out this incredible, 12th century estate with six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Airbnb

15/25 Dairsie Castle, Fife, Scotland

It’s going for $1K a night with a three night minimum stay and includes a real life dungeon converted into a bedroom!

Airbnb

16/25 Dairsie Castle, Fife, Scotland

There are also two tower rooms and a great hall, as well as plenty of quirky features.

Airbnb

17/25 Dairsie Castle, Fife, Scotland

Talk about a cool experience.

Airbnb

18/25 Kilcolgan Castle, Galway, Ireland

This two bedroom castle can sleep five guests and is a steal for just $459 a night.

Airbnb

19/25 Kilcolgan Castle, Galway, Ireland

You’ll have to travel out to the far western coast of Ireland to enjoy it though.

Airbnb

20/25 Kilcolgan Castle, Galway, Ireland

The décor is super cosy.

Airbnb

21/25 Kilcolgan Castle, Galway, Ireland

The castle sits by the river and is circled by lush green fields.

Airbnb

22/25 Suburban castle, Auckland, New Zealand

If you’re after something a little closer to home, you could jump across to Auckland to check out this suburban castle.

Airbnb

23/25 Suburban castle, Auckland, New Zealand

It can only accommodate three people at a time but it does come with a pool and will cost you just $160 a night.

Airbnb

24/25 Suburban castle, Auckland, New Zealand

It isn’t quite as secluded as the European castles however, and appears to have a couple very close (and much more modern) neighbours.

Airbnb

25/25 Suburban castle, Auckland, New Zealand

If you haven’t already guessed, it’s a very recent build.

Airbnb

