Royal wedding-inspired castles you can actually stay in

Actress Meghan Markle will marry her Prince Charming at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this May and it's got us daydreaming about fairytale castles. Believe it or not, there are plenty of whimsical castles stays on booking.com fit for royalty, but on a ‘commoners’ budget.
Throwback to the times of medieval Kings and Queens and the feudal system with this 12th century stay at St Brides Bay.
Each room is luxuriously decorated offering a modern feeling with beautiful views of the British coast and countryside.
You can imagine Meghan and Harry waking up in this luxurious property, set on a secluded estate on the 12 Bens Mountain Range.
We bet those linens are 1000-thread.
Positano is one of the most beautiful places to travel to in Italy, so why not make the experience even more memorable by staying in a cliff-side tower?
It won’t come cheap though, with a night in this three bedroom tower setting you back $1.5K a night!
Remember it's a curved building so the rooms are rather odd..
But you do get to wake up to this view!
For something with a bit more modern finery, there’s this elegant castle in Ireland.
It’s beautifully fitted out with period furniture and some seriously statement wallpaper.
It does come at a cost however, and you'll need to fork out $1.5K a night.
But you can bring along 13 of your friends!
For the ultimate castle experience, you could check out this incredible, 12th century estate with six bedrooms and five bathrooms.
It’s going for $1K a night with a three night minimum stay and includes a real life dungeon converted into a bedroom!
There are also two tower rooms and a great hall, as well as plenty of quirky features.
Talk about a cool experience.
This two bedroom castle can sleep five guests and is a steal for just $459 a night.
You’ll have to travel out to the far western coast of Ireland to enjoy it though.
The décor is super cosy.
The castle sits by the river and is circled by lush green fields.
If you’re after something a little closer to home, you could jump across to Auckland to check out this suburban castle.
It can only accommodate three people at a time but it does come with a pool and will cost you just $160 a night.
It isn’t quite as secluded as the European castles however, and appears to have a couple very close (and much more modern) neighbours.
If you haven’t already guessed, it’s a very recent build.
