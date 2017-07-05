News

Exploring one of Thailand's secret beaches

Banana beach

1/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

No holiday in Thailand is complete without sufficient beach time, and I had the pleasure of visiting this hidden gem earlier this month.

2/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

You'll find Banana Beach on a relatively secluded island off the south coast of Phuket.

3/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

It's got natural beauty by the bucket-loads and plenty of fun activities to keep you occupied.

4/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

The locals aren't that shabby either.

5/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

You can only get there by boat. (This is us leaving the nearby Sri Panwa resort)

6/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

For the more adventure minded, clear-bottom kayaking is on offer, as well as parasailing.

7/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

Another highlight is banana boating; where you climb onto a giant inflatable banana and get thrown around by a recklessly-driven boat.

8/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

But the main event lies beneath the water, with a world of rainbow-coloured fish, sea urchins, starfish and the occasional sea snake waiting to be discovered by snorkelers.

9/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

Or if you prefer the quieter life (like me), you can always chill on the sand.

10/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

And there are bars around where you can pick up a nice iced drink.

11/11 Banana Beach, Thailand

But the best part was the incredibly warm weather. The rainy season is no reason to stay away!

