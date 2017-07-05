No holiday in Thailand is complete without sufficient beach time, and I had the pleasure of visiting this hidden gem earlier this month.
You'll find Banana Beach on a relatively secluded island off the south coast of Phuket.
It's got natural beauty by the bucket-loads and plenty of fun activities to keep you occupied.
The locals aren't that shabby either.
You can only get there by boat. (This is us leaving the nearby Sri Panwa resort)
For the more adventure minded, clear-bottom kayaking is on offer, as well as parasailing.
Another highlight is banana boating; where you climb onto a giant inflatable banana and get thrown around by a recklessly-driven boat.
But the main event lies beneath the water, with a world of rainbow-coloured fish, sea urchins, starfish and the occasional sea snake waiting to be discovered by snorkelers.
Or if you prefer the quieter life (like me), you can always chill on the sand.
And there are bars around where you can pick up a nice iced drink.
But the best part was the incredibly warm weather. The rainy season is no reason to stay away!