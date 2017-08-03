News

The vintage cars of Cuba

The incredibly vintage cars of Cuba

1/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

We checked out all the classic cars of Cuba while we were in Havana for the DVD release of the Fate of the Furious. Scroll through to get major soft-top ride envy.

Photo: Supplied

2/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

The car of our dreams!

Photo: Supplied

3/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

Even the trucks are goals!

Photo: Supplied

4/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

We don't know whether to look at the beautiful building or the epic classic car.

Photo: Supplied

5/9 The incredibly vintage cars of Cuba

We just couldn't resist throwing a classic vintage car pose into the mix.

Photo: Supplied

6/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

Even from the balcony of our room at the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, the cars look glorious.

Photo: Supplied

7/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

From the cars to the building and the beautiful people, this city is like a piece of art.

Photo: Supplied

8/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

Take your pick of whatever classic car you want to spend the day in.

Photo: Supplied

9/9 The vintage cars of Cuba

No matter where you look in Havana, you're bound to come across the car Barbie dreams of.

Photo: Supplied

