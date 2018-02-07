1/14 Beach Glamping at Adder Rock, North Stradbroke Island, QLD

It's no secret Straddie has the best beaches in the world (yes, big call but it's true) and now you can camp on them in style thanks to the folks at Minjerribah Camping. The luxe cabins and tents are situated at a prime location at Adder Rock Camping Ground at the island's famous Point Lookout, and boast resort-style bedding, linens and five-star views. Cost starts at $99 per night per couple.

@lucianarose on Instagram