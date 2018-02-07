It's no secret Straddie has the best beaches in the world (yes, big call but it's true) and now you can camp on them in style thanks to the folks at Minjerribah Camping. The luxe cabins and tents are situated at a prime location at Adder Rock Camping Ground at the island's famous Point Lookout, and boast resort-style bedding, linens and five-star views. Cost starts at $99 per night per couple.
@lucianarose on Instagram
Is this the most romantic bathtub scenario ever? Crystal Creek Rainforest Retreat. is snuggled in the glorious Gold Coast Hinterland and perfect for couples needing a relaxing getaway with some peace and quiet.
Recommended by Booking.com
The lighting certainly serves romantic vibes.
Another gem in the mountains just 25 minutes down the road from Surfer's Paradise, Ruffles. has gorgeous views of the sea and a pool bar.
Recommended by Booking.com
There's a reason Ovolo. was voted TripAdvisor's third top-rated hotel by travellers. Quirks include in-room massages, kissing booths and very cool interiors.
Recommended by Booking.com
Exposed wooden beams and iron work give the building a heritage feel. What we love the most? Free in-room snacks and 24-hour gym and pool.
Located in the Barossa Valley wine region with several wineries close by, The Louise offers a serene and peaceful escape.
Recommended by Booking.com
There’s plenty to go and see if you want, but with beautiful views and two wineries just a couple minutes’ walk away, it’s a perfect place to unwind and enjoy each others company.
Feel the histroic vibes with this collection of historic convict-built sandstone buildings designed by Georgian architect John Sprunt in 1842.
Recommended by Booking.com
The scones at Lilianfels' high tea are the fluffiest in New South Wales.
Two hours out of Sydney sits a heritage-style estate perched on the escarpment of the Jamison Valley. Take in the bushland views at the famous hatted restaurant Darley's.
Romantic doesn't get any better than at this iconic waterfront restaurant in the Harbour City. Catalina is offering a delicious three-course set menu for $160 (excluding booze.)
Champs on the deck with bae? Yes please.