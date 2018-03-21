News

Double bed and private pods: Inside new Business Class suite

1/7 Business suite

Not all of us are fortunate enough to have had the pleasure of flying in business class. And if you’re like me and haven’t been able to stick you head behind the curtain for a little sticky beak, we’ve got the answer to all your burning questions.

Twitter/Alex Macheras

2/7 Business suite

Travel expert and frequent flier Alex Macheras recently road tested the Business Class new suites in Qatar Airways A350-1000 jets, and boy do they look incredible.

Twitter/Alex Macheras

3/7 Business suite

To start with, you have the option of sitting in a single or double bed – yep a DOUBLE BED – so you and your partner and snuggle up together while reminding yourselves how great it is to be able to lie flat on a plane.

Twitter/Alex Macheras

4/7 Business suite

Whatever seating arrangement you choose, you can get an instant dose of privacy by pulling across the partitions and hit the ‘do not disturb’ to effectively create your own little pod.

Twitter/Alex Macheras

5/7 Business suite

You can’t possibly be expected to enjoy a bed without the proper PJs on, so of course the airline provides you with a pair. The ones Alex tried were designed by The White Company and are specially made to try and keep your skin hydrated.

Twitter/Alex Macheras

6/7 Business suite

Gone are the days when a flight to Europe meant a 24 hour internet detox, there is now wifi available onboard so you can make everyone jealous with social snaps. That is, if you ever get bored of these giant TV screens.


Instagram/Alex Macheras

7/7 Business suite

What’s more is that everything doesn’t just look good, but it feels good too. Alex says the leather is imported from Italy and “the surfaces are the same materials you would find in a five-star hotel.”

Twitter/Alex Macheras

