Finally ticking Japan off your bucket list? Intrepid Travel have revealed nine customs you might want to follow while you're living it up in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Trust us, you'll be taking off your shoes in public more than you ever have before. From inside houses, temples, changing rooms, on picnic rugs, and even at some restaurants, don’t be caught out with old, mismatched – or worse, socks in desperate need of a wash.
It’s known as “o-jigi”, and bowing is a huge part of Japanese culture. While travellers are given some leeway when it comes to bowing back, it’s polite to do so and all you need is a little dip or exaggerated head nod.
For those of you freaking out about taking off your shoes in public, it's likely you'll be given some slippers to keep your tootsies warm and so you can venture to the toilet. Just remember to give them back before you leave!
The exchange of business cards or "meishi" is serious, er, business. When taking a business card, take the card with both hands, bowing, then put it into your card holder or wallet.
For a city of 9.2 million people, Tokyo can be curiously quiet. One stand-out example of this is on public transport, where it’s regarded as rude not only to talk on the phone, but to receive any kind of audible phone communication. This means phones are kept in silent mode; if you have to answer a call, go into stealth mode and cover your mouth with your hands or a scarf.
It's the Japanese version of washing your hands before you eat, so embrace receiving a "oshibor", or wet towel, that gets given out at restaurants or bars. Cleaning your hands is recommended, dabbing your face and neck is tolerated, but going for the full body wipe will probably raise some eyebrows.
"Otoshi" or the small dishes you may receive (but not ask for) at some restaurants and bars, are way of supplementing income for restaurants. They'll generally only be around the 300 yen mark or A$3.50, so embrace the idea of trying something new - and don't kick up too much of a fuss when they're presented to you.
Want to eat sushi like it's meant to be eaten? Show respect for the shokunin (experts) making your sushi and add just a small amount of soy to the dish (skip the ginger and wasabi) and dip the fish – not the rice – into the sauce. The sushi chef might tell you soy sauce is not required, as they have already dressed it with another seasoning. And if you’re struggling with chopsticks, go in with your fingers – many purists actually insist on this.
Leave your inhibitions - and your towel - at the front door and enjoy Japan's hot springs like a local. Make sure you wash thoroughly before entering and make the most of the free toiletries that are often provided, otherwise ask at the front desk to purchase some.
