9/10 Eat sushi like a local

Want to eat sushi like it's meant to be eaten? Show respect for the shokunin (experts) making your sushi and add just a small amount of soy to the dish (skip the ginger and wasabi) and dip the fish – not the rice – into the sauce. The sushi chef might tell you soy sauce is not required, as they have already dressed it with another seasoning. And if you’re struggling with chopsticks, go in with your fingers – many purists actually insist on this.

Getty