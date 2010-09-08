Celebrity Holiday Hotspots

9/11 Marbella

Marbella is a city located in the Andalusia region of Spain. A popular destination for the rich and famous, Marbella is now an international tourist hot spot thanks mainly to its magnificent climate and golf courses. If you are holidaying in Marbella, you will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of famous European footballers (David Beckham is a big fan), Sean Connery, Bruce Willis and Antonio Banderas amongst other famous faces.



