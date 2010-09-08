News

Celebrity Holiday Hotspots

Beach babes soak up the sun

1/11 Celebrity Holiday Hotspots

Playgrounds of the rich and famous

Is there someone famous lurking behind those huge sunglasses and that teeny weeny bikini?

Celebrities need a change of scenery and a break from the daily grind just like the rest of us. They can afford to go to the most beautiful places in the world, so have a look at where they head to and who to look out for on your next holiday there...



flickr: By Patrick Powers

2/11 Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii, USA

Aloha celebrities!

Mark Twain once declared Hawaii to be 'the loveliest fleet of islands that lies anchored in any ocean'. This American island state is the birthplace of President Obama, and holiday destination to scores of celebrities including Brittany Spears, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Oprah, Courtney Cox, Ben Stiller and Steven Spielberg. Many American celebrities own holiday homes in Hawaii, especially in picturesque Maui.

Find flights to Hawaii

flickr: By David Winnie

3/11 Bahamas

The Bahamas

Tropical paradise

The Bahamas are often called the country of 700 islands, consisting of 29 islands and 661 cays, as well as 2,387 islets. Located only 50 miles from the Florida coast, The Bahamas are a popular celebrity getaway. Celebrity fans of the Bahamas include Katie Perry, the Jonas Brothers, Brittany Spears, as well as Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem who recently got married there.

Find flights to the Bahamas

flickr: By sm3287

4/11 Bellagio, Como Lake

Lake Como, Italy

Picture perfect celebrity hot spot

Lake Como is widely regarded as the prettiest lake in Italy, and is so ridiculously picturesque it looks like something out of a fairytale. No wonder many aristocrats and celebrities have holiday homes in this little area of northern Italy. Conveniently located a short drive from stylish Milan, Lake Como is well known for it's beautiful palaces and villas. Celebrity holidaymakers and part time residents include George Clooney, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, Brad Pitt and Richard Branson.

Find flights to Italy

flickr: By webax.it

5/11 St Tropez

St Tropez, France

Playground to jetsetters, fashion models, and millionaires

St Tropez is located in the French Riviera in the south-east of France on the Cote D'Azur. Affectionately known as 'St Trop', the seaside town is well known for its famous and wealthy summertime guests. Celebrity sightings are frequent here, and the huge luxury boats that line the harbour are a good place to start star gazing. Recent celebrity holiday makers include Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and Kate Moss.

Find flights to Nice

flickr: By Michael Gwyther-Jones

6/11 Caribbean - St Barts

St Barts, Caribbean

Luxury island in the French West Indes

St Barts (Saint Barthelemy) is a small Caribbean island located in the French West Indes. With its pristine beaches, designer boutiques, fine dining and luxury hotels and private villas, St Barts has long been considered a playground for the rich and famous. Recent celebrity sightings in St Barts include Marc Jacobs, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Zoe and Gwen Stefani.

Find flights to St Barts

flickr: By Andries3

7/11 Miami Beach

Miami, USA

America's melting pot

Multi-cultural Miami is a millionaires playground. With a mixture of shiny skyscrapers, endless white sand beaches, and famous party scene, Miami is one of the most popular domestic holiday hot spots for American celebrities. Whilst in Miami you may well run into Beyonce, the Kardashians, J-Lo, Paris Hilton or the Jonas Brothers.

Find flights to Miami

flickr: By Gubatron

8/11 costa maya mexico

Mexico

A land of contrasts

Mexico is a mix of traditional and modern, a convergence of ancient ruins, teeming industrialized cities and world-class beach resorts. It's close proximity to the states, and particularly to LA makes it a popular holiday destination with US based celebrities. Jennifer Aniston is a frequent visitor to Mexican shores, as well as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Rhianna, Leonardo DiCaprio and Drew Barrymore.

Find flights to Mexico

flickr: By scaturchio

9/11 Marbella

Marbella

European playground of the rich and famous

Marbella is a city located in the Andalusia region of Spain. A popular destination for the rich and famous, Marbella is now an international tourist hot spot thanks mainly to its magnificent climate and golf courses. If you are holidaying in Marbella, you will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of famous European footballers (David Beckham is a big fan), Sean Connery, Bruce Willis and Antonio Banderas amongst other famous faces.

Find flights to Marbella

flickr: By Two Steps Behind

10/11 Dubai

Dubai, UAE

Newcomer to the celebrity scene

Flashy Dubai is a wealthy city built on the oil industry, and now a huge tourist hot spot popular with the rich and famous. Celebrity spotting has become the new rage in Dubai, as stars like Brad and Angelina and the Beckhams, grace its shores.

Find flights to Dubai

flickr: By Corscri Daje Tutti! [Cristiano Corsini]

11/11 Ibiza Sunset

Ibiza, Spain

Wild nights and sunny days

Ibiza is famous for its crazy nightlife, with night clubs raging every night of the week, and beachside lounge bars to recover at during the day. Set in the beautiful Spanish Balearic Islands, Ibiza is a hedonistic holiday destination where you can enjoy the party scene as well as the sunshine, beautiful beaches and Spanish island culture. Celebrities who frequent this hot spot include cool kids like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Jude Law, and Paris Hilton, as well as countless international DJs.

Find flights to Ibiza

flickr: By Stoper

