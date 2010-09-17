4/8 Weekend Getaways Brisbane - Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise, Queensland



Playground of the rich and famous



Attracting nearly 10 million tourists annually, Surfers Paradise is one of the biggest and best holiday destinations in Australia. Situated just over an hour south of Brisbane, the area boasts long beaches, premium shopping outlets and an abundance of great restaurants and bars. The beachfront is lined by towering skyscrapers and luxury resorts, and was even voted of the best in the world. If you're keen to escape the fast pace of Brisbane, Surfers probably isn't for you... but if you’re looking to pick up the latest fashions, party all night with your friends and stay in one of Australia's finest resorts - it's the place to be!



Our recommendation - Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa

