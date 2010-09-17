Weekend Getaways Brisbane

Make the most of your weekend!
Want a holiday away from Brisbane but don't want to drive for days? You're in luck. We've scoured the countryside and found a great selection of getaways within only a few hours' drive of the city.
Noosa, Queensland
Gorgeous surf beaches and a fantastic climate
One of the top holiday destinations in Queensland, Noosa is pulsing heart of the Sunshine Coast. Just 2.5hrs hours drive north of Brisbane, its easily accessible for that last minute getaway. Whether you’re after a weekend of relaxing on the beach, exploring the Noosa National Park or giving your credit card a workout in the local stores, this area has it all. Vibrant accommodation, fine dining, gorgeous surf beaches and a fantastic climate.
Moreton Island, Queensland
Island paradise just north of Brisbane
Think you need to travel for hours to find paradise? Think again. Moreton Island boasts endless beaches, superior accommodation and abundant wildlife, and best of all its only 75mins from the Brisbane CBD (via the ferry from Redland Bay). Tangalooma Resort is one of the most popular places to stay on the island, and it’s also here that you can have a go at dolphin feeding! Whether you’re after a short weekend break or something a bit longer, Moreton Island will leave you relaxed and refreshed.
Surfers Paradise, Queensland
Playground of the rich and famous
Attracting nearly 10 million tourists annually, Surfers Paradise is one of the biggest and best holiday destinations in Australia. Situated just over an hour south of Brisbane, the area boasts long beaches, premium shopping outlets and an abundance of great restaurants and bars. The beachfront is lined by towering skyscrapers and luxury resorts, and was even voted of the best in the world. If you're keen to escape the fast pace of Brisbane, Surfers probably isn't for you... but if you’re looking to pick up the latest fashions, party all night with your friends and stay in one of Australia's finest resorts - it's the place to be!
Esk, Queensland
Get back to nature
City escapes not your style? Why not venture inland to the picturesque township of Esk, only a short 80mins drive from Brisbane City? The area is home to majestic mountains, rugged bushland and, of course, the sensational Lake Wivenhoe - a great spot to enjoy a bit of fishing or boating. Nearby Deognwar State Forest is well known for its abundant bird and wildlife, allowing you to get back to nature and de-stress from the fast pace of the city. Several accommodation options are available, ranging from well appointed motel rooms through to grassy camping sites.
Caloundra, Queensland
Seaside escape only 2hrs from Brisbane
Popular with families, Caloundra is a beautiful seaside escape located approx 2hrs drive north of Brisbane City. The town has budget to luxury accommodation options, patrolled surfing beaches and awesome fishing spots, and its only 30mins from Underwater World at Mooloolaba.
Byron Bay, New South Wales
Australia’s most easterly point
Hotspot for the artistic and the alternative, Byron Bay is a town where trendy executives, wealthy tourists, enlightened yoga masters, hippies and beer swilling backpackers co-exist in one of the nation’s most beautiful settings. Just over 2 hours drive south of Brisbane, it's an easy getaway if you've got limited time off work. You can spend your time in a luxury resort sipping cocktails by the pool, explore the scenic hinterland or feel the rush of skydiving from 14,000ft.
Mt Tamborine, Queensland
The ultimate hinterland escape
Set in the beautiful Gold Coast Hinterland, only an hour and a half south of Brisbane, Mt Tamborine is a favourite destination for romantic getaways. The area includes 7 national parks, several great wineries, a range of secluded accommodation and even a cheese factory. Mt Tamborine exudes relaxation, and is the perfect choice for a relaxing getaway with family or friends.
