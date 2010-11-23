Top Summer Spots
Looking to enjoy a relaxed getaway this summer? From the hills to the beachfront, here’s a selection of the top holiday destinations in Australia.
Lorne, VIC
Picture postcard village on the Surf Coast
Situated on Loutit Bay, Lorne has been luring travellers with its cool waters and picture postcard views for more than a century. Part of the scenic Great Ocean Road, this small coastal town is great for surfing, fishing and even bushwalking, with Great Otway National Park located right next door. Add a great cafe culture, sheltered beaches and affordable accommodation into the mix and you’ve got a great destination for the whole family.
Jervis Bay, NSW
Seaside getaway close to Sydney
Jervis Bay is known as the Jewel of the South Coast, and it's a title that couldn't be more apt. Encompassing the coastal towns of Vincentia, Huskisson and Callala Bay, Jervis Bay is a great spot for scuba diving, deep sea fishing and dolphin cruising. If you're after a seaside getaway but don't want to travel too far from Sydney, Jervis Bay and its surrounds offer the perfect weekend escape.
Margaret River, WA
More than just a wine region
Margaret River is another great summer getaway, situated just 3hrs south of Perth. Once just a laid back surfing village, Margaret River and its surrounding areas are now a gourmet destination known for delicious food, plentiful vineyards and wineries, and untouched natural beauty.
Byron Bay, NSW
Australia's most easterly point
Far from the sleepy coastal village it once was, Byron Bay is regarded as one of Australia's favourite summer destinations. The town may offer award winning hotels, restaurants and international music festivals - Splendour and Bluesfest - but it still retains that certain something that makes it special.
Gold Coast, QLD
Sun, surf, sand and theme parks
The Gold Coast epitomises the sun and surf lifestyle of Australia. Famous for its seemingly endless beaches, great shopping and family friendly theme parks, it's at its best in the summer months. Cavill Ave is the heart of the nightlife and entertainment scene, but nearby Broadbeach is steadily overtaking it as the place to be. The GC hinterland is home to great vineyards, national parks and even a cheese factory, and offers a welcome respite from the hectic pace of Surfers Paradise.
Esperance, WA
Aweseome fishing and abundant wildlife
Esperance in south-western Australia may seem like a remote destination, but with the beautiful Cape Le Grand National Park, awesome deep sea fishing and the glorious Bay of Isles - an archipelago of nearly 100 untouched islands - on the doorstep, you can’t afford to miss it.
Noosa, QLD
Pulsing heart of the Sunshine Coast
Noosa is one of the best holiday destinations in Australia. Blessed with an awesome climate all year round, the area also offers premium accommodation, gorgeous surf beaches and a picturesque nearby national park. Situated just 2hrs north of Brisbane, Noosa makes an ideal weekend getaway or stopover point on the journey north.
Freycinet, TAS
Discover the azure blue waters of Wineglass Bay
Tasmania's East Coast is a region of contrast- radiant sunshine and beaches, fine wine and wildlife, history and adventure. Freycinet National Park is a bushwalking and sea kayaking paradise, but it's the scenery that really sets it apart from the pack. You can spend hours exploring its beaches, inlets and lagoons, and then climb The Hazards to admire the azure blue waters of Wineglass Bay.
Forster, NSW
One of Australia's most beloved family destinations
Located at the centre of the Great Lakes, the twin towns of Forster-Tuncurry are one of Australia's most beloved family destinations. Dolphin cruises, kite boarding and scuba diving are just a handful of the activities you can enjoy, and nearby Booti Booti National Park is a great spot for camping and bushwalking. While the towns are great at any time of the year, its the summer months that they really shine.
Coffs Harbour, NSW
Home of the Big Banana
Last but not least, Coffs Harbour is a major coastal resort town located around halfway between Sydney and Brisbane. Set between the mountains and the sea, this small parcel of paradise offers great beaches, a relaxed family atmosphere and some of the best attractions on the North Coast. The Pet Porpoise Pool is hugely popular with the kids, the skydiving over the coast unforgettable, and the iconic Big Banana one of the most photographed tourist sites around.
