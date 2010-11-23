6/12 Top Summer Spots - Gold Coast

Gold Coast, QLD



Sun, surf, sand and theme parks



The Gold Coast epitomises the sun and surf lifestyle of Australia. Famous for its seemingly endless beaches, great shopping and family friendly theme parks, it's at its best in the summer months. Cavill Ave is the heart of the nightlife and entertainment scene, but nearby Broadbeach is steadily overtaking it as the place to be. The GC hinterland is home to great vineyards, national parks and even a cheese factory, and offers a welcome respite from the hectic pace of Surfers Paradise.



