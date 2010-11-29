The official New7Wonders of Nature campaign started in 2007. From the original 440 entrants from 220 countries, the campaign is now in it's third and final phase of 28 finalist candidates, including two entrants from Australia. The official declaration of the New7Wonders of Nature will take place on 11.11.11. Take a look at some of the beautiful finalists entries from around the world, including Australia.
New 7 Wonders of Nature
The Amazon Rainforest, Brazil
The Amazon Rainforest
The Amazon accounts for over half of the rainforest remaining in the world today. Its forest area is an incredible 5.5 million square kilometres in size and spans across 9 nations, 60% of which is in Brazil. The jungle is home to the largest collection of living plants and animal species in the world. Water testing of the Amazon Basin in 2009 proved the cleanest water source in the world - from the monstrous river, The Amazon.
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By mjb_leo
Black Forest, Germany
Black Forest in Germany
The Black Forest is a 12,000km sq wooded mountain range in Baden-Württemberg, south-western Germany. This mythical landmark marks its territory with towering pines over ancient towns and high waterfalls. The town of Freiburg claims the highest peak here, at an elevation of 4,898 feet, and is also the birth town of Germany’s famous novelist, Hermann Hesse.
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By notfrancois
Grand Canyon, USA
The Grand Canyon in Arizona
The Grand Canyon is one of America’s most awesome and historic natural landmarks. Arizona’s 2km deep structure was carved out by the Colorado River over a period of 17 million years and its continued erosion has caused the formation of the canyon to the point we see it at today. Every year over 5 million visitors come to view this incredible sight which reaches 446 km in length and up to 29 km wide.
.
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By NPCA Photos
Uluru - Ayers Rock, Australia
Uluru - Ayers Rock
Uluru (Ayers Rock), ‘the big red rock’ and quite literally the island mountain, stands 348m high at the very heart of Australia. This sandstone formation is an isolated remnant due to slow erosion of an original mountain range. The region is sacred to aboriginal culture and is a World Heritage Site which attracts over 400,000 visitors every year to witness the glowing red rock at sunset - a truly magical experience.
Image/Credit/License
New 7 Wonders of Nature - Uluru (Ayers Rock)
Halong Bay, Vietnam
Halong Bay in North Eastern Vietnam
Halong Bay, otherwise known as ‘The Descending Dragon’, is a bay of thousands of isles in various sizes and limestone karsts situated in north eastern Vietnam. Research has provided evidence dating back thousands of years of pre-historic human beings along with millions of years of incredible geological change.
Image/Credit/License
New 7 Wonders of Nature - Halong Bay
Jeju Island, South Korea
Volcanic Island off South Korea
Jeju Island was created entirely from volcanic eruptions up to 2 million years ago. It is a volcanic island situated 130 km from the southern coast of Korea with a surface area of 1,846sq km. This marvellous World Heritage Site is the only special autonomous province of South Korea
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By miquitos
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Great Barrier Reef in Australia
The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef. It is the only living organism on earth which is visible from space with over 3000 individual reef systems and an abundance of marine life. Australia’s claim to fame offers up all its beauty in its displays of stunning coral cays and hundreds of breathtaking tropical islands
Image/Credit/License
New 7 Wonders of Nature - Great Barrier Reef
The Maldive Islands
The Maldive Islands
The Maldives Islands, located 700 km’s south-west of Sri Lanka, are essentially the tops of a vast undersea submarine mountain range. These 1,200 islands, or atolls as they are commonly known, encompass a territory spread over 90,000km sq, making them geographically one of the most dispersed countries in the world. Only two hundred of these isles of paradise are inhabited and attract many visitors to their luxurious resorts and pristine shorelines.
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By Sarah_Ackerman
Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Kilimanjaro
The Shining Mountain, or as we know it, Kilimanjaro, is a giant strato-volcano in north-eastern Tanzania. It is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, standing 4,600 metres from its base, and is famous for many trekking expeditions. The magnificent mountain began forming a million years ago and two of its three peaks are extinct - yet Kibo, the highest peak, still lies dormant.
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By cjasik
Cliffs of Moher, Ireland
Cliffs of Moher in Ireland
The Cliffs of Moher are located in County Clare, Ireland, with views from the cliffs attracting close to one million visitors every year. Dusty Springfield's ashes were scattered into the deep Atlantic Ocean from these 214 metre steep cliffs, only adding to the romanticism & poetry that these walls have already evoked throughout Ireland’s fervent history.
Image/Credit/License
flickr: By Teosaurio