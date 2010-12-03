Inside Pacific Photo Gallery American Samoa

American Samoa
The streets bustle with crowded buses, songs fill the air and the nights are long and humid, making it a great tropical holiday destination.
Fiji
Enjoy the Fijian hospitality, be part of traditional celebrations with song and Kava and submerse yourself in a new culture..
Samoa
Samoa's spectacular coastlines, the whitest of sand beaches, rugged volcanic mountains and lush rainforest, will all take your breath away
Tahiti
With exquisite turquoise water, overwater bungalow accommodation, rugged mountains, white sandy beaches and a rich history, French Polynesia and Tahiti is the perfect island paradise getaway.
Vanuatu
Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila is located on the island of Efate and has great market shopping.
Cook Islands
The Cook Islands are a beautiful tropical holiday destination with crystal clear water and the whitest of sand. Here you do nothing but relax, take in the scenery and float in the warm tropical water.
New Caledonia
With lush tropical forests, expansive mountains, golden beaches, turquoise water, pretty lakes and stunning waterfalls there are plenty of activities for all. It is the perfect destination for adventure holidays and ecotourism.
Papua New Guinea
Discover one of the best diving locations in the world. This region, rich in diversity is home to barrier reefs, coral walls, coral gardens, patch reefs, fringing reefs, sea grass beds, coral atolls and wrecks.
New Zealand
A funky shop in Wellington, New Zealand
Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a perfect tropical holiday destination for lovers of snorkelling, diving, kayaking, fishing, hiking and those who simply love lazing on the beach and relaxing.
Tonga
Tonga remains unique in the fact that it has never been controlled by foreigners, it is the last Polynesian Monarchy.
Tahiti and French Polynesia
Romantics often head to Tahiti, with its unique overwater bungalow accommodation throughout the islands. With glass floors and a ladder offering direct access to the water, the experience will stay with you for a life time.
