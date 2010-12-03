News

Inside Pacific Photo Gallery

Inside Pacific Photo Gallery American Samoa

1/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery American Samoa

American Samoa

The streets bustle with crowded buses, songs fill the air and the nights are long and humid, making it a great tropical holiday destination.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By *fotu

2/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Fiji

Fiji

Enjoy the Fijian hospitality, be part of traditional celebrations with song and Kava and submerse yourself in a new culture..

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By Mark Heard

3/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Samoa

Samoa

Samoa's spectacular coastlines, the whitest of sand beaches, rugged volcanic mountains and lush rainforest, will all take your breath away

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By sarah|rose

4/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Tahiti

Tahiti

With exquisite turquoise water, overwater bungalow accommodation, rugged mountains, white sandy beaches and a rich history, French Polynesia and Tahiti is the perfect island paradise getaway.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By thelastminute

5/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Vanuatu

Vanuatu

Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila is located on the island of Efate and has great market shopping.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By jpprata_oz

6/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Cook Islands

Cook Islands

The Cook Islands are a beautiful tropical holiday destination with crystal clear water and the whitest of sand. Here you do nothing but relax, take in the scenery and float in the warm tropical water.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By benedict.adam

7/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery New Caledonia

New Caledonia

With lush tropical forests, expansive mountains, golden beaches, turquoise water, pretty lakes and stunning waterfalls there are plenty of activities for all. It is the perfect destination for adventure holidays and ecotourism.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By jurvetson

8/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Discover one of the best diving locations in the world. This region, rich in diversity is home to barrier reefs, coral walls, coral gardens, patch reefs, fringing reefs, sea grass beds, coral atolls and wrecks.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By Anderson Smith2010

9/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery New Zealand

New Zealand

A funky shop in Wellington, New Zealand

Find Accommodation in New Zealand
Find Flights to New Zealand
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By Steve & Jemma Copley

10/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands are a perfect tropical holiday destination for lovers of snorkelling, diving, kayaking, fishing, hiking and those who simply love lazing on the beach and relaxing.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By mjwinoz

11/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Tonga

Tonga

Tonga remains unique in the fact that it has never been controlled by foreigners, it is the last Polynesian Monarchy.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By nimbu

12/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Fiji

Fiji

World renowned as the Soft Coral Capital, the islands and surrounding atolls are home to shallow coral reefs and deep coral drop offs that go deeper than the eye can see.

Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By snorklejack

13/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Tahiti

Tahiti and French Polynesia

Romantics often head to Tahiti, with its unique overwater bungalow accommodation throughout the islands. With glass floors and a ladder offering direct access to the water, the experience will stay with you for a life time.

Find Flights to Tahiti
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By thelastminute

14/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Vanuatu

Vanuatu

Vanuatu is a place of untouched tropical beauty with towering active volcanoes, the bluest of bubbling hot springs in the midst of the jungle, stunning beaches, warm turquoise water and thatched houses.

Find Accommodation in Vanuatu
Find Flights to Vanuatu
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By PhillipC

15/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery New Caledonia

New Caledonia

Nouméa, New Caledonia’s capital city is worth a visit, it is one of the fastest growing cities in the Pacific. If you head into the city the Tjibaou Cultural Centre is well worth a visit with unique contemporary art and colourful artistic and historical displays

Find Accommodation in New Caledonia
Find Flights to New Caledonia
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By Kiwi Flickr

16/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Hagen Market, has an edgy atmosphere and is one of Papua New Guinea's biggest markets.

Find Accommodation in Papua New Guinea
Find Flights to Papua New Guinua
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By Ian @ ThePaperboy.com

17/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands

With almost 1000 islands scattered throughout the Solomon’s, island hopping is great way to meet the friendly people with a fascinating culture and to experience the true meaning of eco-tourism.

Find Accommodation in the Solomon Islands
Find Flights to the Solomon Islands
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By mjwinoz

18/19 Inside Pacific Photo Gallery New Zealand

New Zealand

New Zealand is a country of rare seismic beauty: glacial mountains, fast-flowing rivers, deep, clear lakes, hissing geysers and boiling mud. There are also abundant native forests, long, deserted beaches and a variety of fauna, such as the kiwi, endemic to its shores.

Find Accommodation in New Zealand
Find Flights to New Zealand
Image/Credit/Licence

flickr: By thinboyfatter

