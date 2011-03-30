1/9 Brazil's solar tower waterfall

Brazil is going to wow the world in 2016 when this spectacular 100m high waterfall will greet Olympians and fans alike. Perched on the top of Contuduba Island in the bay of Rio de Janeiro, will be this amazing solar powered waterfall. The concept is the brainchild of Swiss architect Rafael Schmidt, whose aim was to 'reconsider' the classic concept of a landmark and maybe even bring about the first zero carbon footprint Olympics. This is more than just an icon though, its solar panels will provide energy to the city of Rio. Check it out...

www.rafaa.ch