Brazil's solar tower waterfall

Brazil is going to wow the world in 2016 when this spectacular 100m high waterfall will greet Olympians and fans alike. Perched on the top of Contuduba Island in the bay of Rio de Janeiro, will be this amazing solar powered waterfall. The concept is the brainchild of Swiss architect Rafael Schmidt, whose aim was to 'reconsider' the classic concept of a landmark and maybe even bring about the first zero carbon footprint Olympics. This is more than just an icon though, its solar panels will provide energy to the city of Rio. Check it out...
www.rafaa.ch
At 105m above sea level (twice the height of Niagara Falls) the Olympic flame will burst through the top - and it looks like people will be standing right there! What the...
Of course, these are just renderings, but we'd give anything to be standing on the beach for opening night.
A retractable bungy platform at 90m adds a little derring do while medium adrendalin junkies can stand on the very top and look down.
Contuduba Island, just out from Rio de Janiero beach, is about to hit the big time.
A glass skywalk on top gives 360 degree views of the landscape - and a wave to passengers flying over.
Aerial view of Contuduba Island.
The entrance and amphitheatre can serve as a place for social gatherings and events. A cafeteria and shop are situated beneath the waterfall with a breathtaking view and the elevator to the observation decks and the "urban balcony" is also here.
Engineering boffins will want to have a good hard look at these plans. Or if you want to see more of Rafaa's designs on other eco projects, have a look at www.rafaa.ch