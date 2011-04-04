Over 130 cities around the world participated in the fourth annual World Pillow Fight Day. Fully armed fighters turned up at New York's Union Square and let their feathers fly.
Getty Images
But when it's time to leave and you need your coat feather-free, a handy leaf blowing man comes to the rescue.
Oh how we'd love to do this every day! Great workplace stress relief...?
Clean up time! This is where the trusty old leaf blower comes in handy.
Serious fighters do what it takes to bash the living daylights out of each other.
Manhattan's Union Square is packed with punters and their pillows ready for the fight to begin...
