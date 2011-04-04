News

World Pillow Fight Day

pillowfight1_485-16picld.jpg

1/6 World Pillow Fight Day

Over 130 cities around the world participated in the fourth annual World Pillow Fight Day. Fully armed fighters turned up at New York's Union Square and let their feathers fly.

Getty Images

2/6 World Pillow Fight Day

But when it's time to leave and you need your coat feather-free, a handy leaf blowing man comes to the rescue.

Getty Images

3/6 World Pillow Fight Day

Oh how we'd love to do this every day! Great workplace stress relief...?

Getty Images

4/6 World Pillow Fight Day

Clean up time! This is where the trusty old leaf blower comes in handy.

Getty Images

5/6 World Pillow Fight Day

Serious fighters do what it takes to bash the living daylights out of each other.

Getty Images

6/6 World Pillow Fight Day

Manhattan's Union Square is packed with punters and their pillows ready for the fight to begin...

Getty Images

