The most unusual items checked in at the airport

Virgin Atlantic has surveyed its check-in staff at 32 airports around the world to ask what the strangest item a passenger has tried to check in on a flight is. You'll be amazed at some of the answers!
First up is the humble tarantula. Pity the poor check-in person who has been confronted with this!
Getty Images
A bathtub
Yes, yes, it's true. A woman turned up at an airport check-in desk with a bath that family members had had to carry in for her.
Photos.com
A car engine
It makes perfect sense to try and take a car engine on a plane, doesn't it? Doesn't it?
Photos.com
Giant wheel of cheese
Now, we're talking. We all like cheese. And so did the person who attempted to get a whole wheel of it on a Virgin Atlantic flight.
Getty Images
Coconut tree
Meanwhile, at Grenada Airport a passenger tried to take both soil and coconut trees on their flight. As you do.
Getty Images
A cow
No, they didn't try to check in a real live cow. That would be silly. They tried to check a dead cow in instead.
Getty Images
Stolen cutlery
And finally, some cheeky passenger tried to check in a bag of cutlery stolen from an earlier Virgin Atlantic flight. Honestly, what are they like?
Photos.com