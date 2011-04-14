News

The most unusual items checked in at the airport

1/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

Virgin Atlantic has surveyed its check-in staff at 32 airports around the world to ask what the strangest item a passenger has tried to check in on a flight is. You'll be amazed at some of the answers!

First up is the humble tarantula. Pity the poor check-in person who has been confronted with this!

Getty Images

2/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

A bathtub

Yes, yes, it's true. A woman turned up at an airport check-in desk with a bath that family members had had to carry in for her.

Photos.com

3/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

A car engine

It makes perfect sense to try and take a car engine on a plane, doesn't it? Doesn't it?

Photos.com

4/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

Giant wheel of cheese

Now, we're talking. We all like cheese. And so did the person who attempted to get a whole wheel of it on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

Getty Images

5/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

Coconut tree

Meanwhile, at Grenada Airport a passenger tried to take both soil and coconut trees on their flight. As you do.

Getty Images

6/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

A cow

No, they didn't try to check in a real live cow. That would be silly. They tried to check a dead cow in instead.

Getty Images

7/7 The most unusual items checked in at the airport

Stolen cutlery

And finally, some cheeky passenger tried to check in a bag of cutlery stolen from an earlier Virgin Atlantic flight. Honestly, what are they like?

Photos.com

