The best of the Paris Air Show

The 49th International Paris Air Show - Le Bourget got off to a wet start, but it hasn't dampened the spirits of aviation enthusiasts. Here's some of the best photos of the show.
Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) paint the sky in the colours of the French flag.
Test pilot Raffaele Beltrame poses with a Typhoon helmet - a futuristic new helmet that will allow pilots to take aim at enemy craft just by looking at them.
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, does a fly-by on the last day of the show.
Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) show what formation flying is all about on the closing day of the show.
An F16 fighter jet takes to the sky in style
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet takes part in a flying display
An Airbus A400M military aircraft takes part in a flying display for French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (second from left) and Defence Minister Gerard Longuet (second from right) listen to the explanations from EADS chairman Louis Gallois during flight demonstrations on the opening day of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget.
The new Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental jetliner lands at Le Bourget airport on the eve of the Paris Air Show. The elongated Intercontinental is the world's longest passenger aircraft and has 51 more seats than a standard 747.
The damaged right-hand wing-tip of the Airbus A380 is seen on the tarmac during the air show. The right-hand wing-tip of the plane scraped a building on Sunday and was withdrawn from the air show's first flying displays. The aircraft was hidden out of sight on Monday as French President Nicolas Sarkozy inaugurated the show.
A Korean Airlines Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, is called on to take part in a flying display after the other A380 damaged its wing.
A Eurocopter X3 shows the audience what it's capable of.
Pilot Hugues Duval in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the smallest planes in the world, seen in front of the Boeing 747-8FA. Duval holds the world speed record for an electrically-powered aircraft after reaching the top speed of 262 kmh.
A US airforce soldier presents the MQ-9 Predator B Unmanned Aircraft System to visitors.
Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro poses in the cockpit of his VAD Ho concept car parked in front of an ATR600 regional turboprop airplane
The Airbus A380, which was repaired on Tuesday in Toulouse, finally has her proud moment.
A Dassault Aviation Falcon 7X
An aerial shot of the planes on the tarmac - and the visitors who braved the wet weather - on the first day of the air show
