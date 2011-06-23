News

The best of the Paris Air Show

1/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

The 49th International Paris Air Show - Le Bourget got off to a wet start, but it hasn't dampened the spirits of aviation enthusiasts. Here's some of the best photos of the show.

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) paint the sky in the colours of the French flag.

Reuters

2/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

Test pilot Raffaele Beltrame poses with a Typhoon helmet - a futuristic new helmet that will allow pilots to take aim at enemy craft just by looking at them.

Reuters

3/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, does a fly-by on the last day of the show.

Reuters

4/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) show what formation flying is all about on the closing day of the show.

5/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

An F16 fighter jet takes to the sky in style

Reuters

6/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

A Dassault Rafale fighter jet takes part in a flying display

Reuters

7/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

An Airbus A400M military aircraft takes part in a flying display for French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Reuters

8/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (second from left) and Defence Minister Gerard Longuet (second from right) listen to the explanations from EADS chairman Louis Gallois during flight demonstrations on the opening day of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget.

Reuters

9/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

The new Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental jetliner lands at Le Bourget airport on the eve of the Paris Air Show. The elongated Intercontinental is the world's longest passenger aircraft and has 51 more seats than a standard 747.

Reuters

10/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

The damaged right-hand wing-tip of the Airbus A380 is seen on the tarmac during the air show. The right-hand wing-tip of the plane scraped a building on Sunday and was withdrawn from the air show's first flying displays. The aircraft was hidden out of sight on Monday as French President Nicolas Sarkozy inaugurated the show.

Reuters

11/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

A Korean Airlines Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, is called on to take part in a flying display after the other A380 damaged its wing.

Reuters

12/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

A Eurocopter X3 shows the audience what it's capable of.

Reuters

13/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

Pilot Hugues Duval in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the smallest planes in the world, seen in front of the Boeing 747-8FA. Duval holds the world speed record for an electrically-powered aircraft after reaching the top speed of 262 kmh.

Reuters

14/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

A US airforce soldier presents the MQ-9 Predator B Unmanned Aircraft System to visitors.

Reuters

15/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro poses in the cockpit of his VAD Ho concept car parked in front of an ATR600 regional turboprop airplane

Reuters

16/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

The Airbus A380, which was repaired on Tuesday in Toulouse, finally has her proud moment.

Reuters

17/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

A Dassault Aviation Falcon 7X

Reuters

18/18 The best of the Paris Air Show

An aerial shot of the planes on the tarmac - and the visitors who braved the wet weather - on the first day of the air show

Reuters

