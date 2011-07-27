7/9 Red Light Districts of the World! Soho – England

Soho, West London



England



For much of the 20th century Soho was famous for being the top entertainment district of West London. Since then it has had a face lift and there are only small remnants of the sex industry of yester years. With this in mind the area is still home to some of the best night spots in London and on weekends Soho has an ‘open all night feel’, busy enough to warrant the closing of some streets to make way for party goers and people looking to let their hair down.



Flickr: radiosaigon





