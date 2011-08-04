Top 12 cities for exploring on foot

Wandering around is by far the best way to get your bearings in a new city, not to mention the cheapest. The Lonely Planet has come up with a list of the world's best cities for walking - as voted by its readers.
12. Sydney
A trip to Sydney is not complete without a stroll over the famous harbour bridge. It's also an easy walk to the opera house at circular quay, then up through the Royal Botanic Gardnens and into the heart of the shopping and business district.
Getty Images
11. Istanbul
Istanbul is a great city, packed with incredible landmarks. While there's a bit of a gradient, it's easy to wander from one side of the Golden Horn to the other taking the fisherman-crammed Galati Bridge.
Getty Images
10. Venice
Walking through the traffic-free streets and alleys and exploring the historic bridges is one of the great joys of the city. It's entirely possible to walk from one side to the other in about an hour.
Getty Images
9. Boston
Boston's compact central city with narrow, twisting streets make walking an ideal form of transport. Don't forget to look up and take in the historic and architecturally-designed buildings.
monkeyatlarge/flickr
8. San Francisco
Don't be intimidated by the hills - San Fran is the perfect place for a walkabout. There's no shortage of organised tours, on everything from food to history and architecture.
Getty Images
7. Barcelona
This Spanish beauty is another ideal spot for foot-powered transport. The famous Las Ramblas pedestrian street has talented street performers and a number of eating choices. You can also amble up to Gaudi's best creations or down to the port and nearby beaches.
Francisco Antunes/flickr
6. Amsterdam
If you're not confident on a bike, don't fear, the capital of the Netherlands is great for the city wanderer. Head to Anne Frank's house, check out the Heineken museum, and, for an eye-opener, stroll through the red-light district. You'll see plenty of cannabis cafes along the way.
Sue Elias/flickr
5. Prague
Ah, romantic Prague. It's fabulous for its picturesque skyline and all its top attractions are within easy walking distance of each other. Wear comfortable and flat shoes - heels have been known to suffer the fate of the sometimes uneven street surfaces.
Getty Images
4. Rome
First-time visitors to Rome must check it out by foot - there's a surprise around every corner. Be sure to allow time to get lost!
Getty Images
3. Paris
You'll pound plenty of pavement on a trip to Paris - but don't try to see it all in a day. Great walks are along the Seine, or up the Champs Elysees from the Louvre to the Arc de Triomphe.
/flickr
2. New York
Bustling New York is an inviting option for exploring on foot - and you can't get lost, because all the streets are numbered! Manhattan's famous landmarks are conveniently close together, but there're plenty of neighbourhood walks on offer as well.
And the winner is....have you guessed it?
Getty Images
1. London
The vibrant and historic London takes the cake for being the number one city in the world for exploring by foot. And who could argue? You can spend days wandering the streets, stumbling across new gems, or go on a Monopoly board adventure trying to tick off as many sites as you can.
Getty Images