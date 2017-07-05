Penn Square Mall Flooded With Eight Inches of Water

Oklahoma City’s Penn Square Mall was flooded on July 4, with up to eight inches of water leaking out across the lower floors.A water main had burst in a pipe running into the mall, according to a report from News 9. The mall was closed for the remainder of the day as employees and firefighters shut the water off and began cleaning the floors.This footage, taken within the mall, shows the flooding situation. Credit: Twitter/TommyDalke via Storyful