Black cab protest blocks London Bridge for hours

Hundreds of Black cabs are blocking London Bridge on Thursday (18 January) protesting against Transport for London and Uber.

"Black cabs lined up all along the bridge and passed Borough Market. Very quiet and peaceful protest." writes the filmer.

It is the fourth protest in a week organised against Uber being able to continue operating in London throughout its London licence appeal process.

The demonstration would see the bridge sealed off until at least 8 pm with buses diverted according to the City of London Police.

A TfL spokesman said: "The law stipulates that operators can continue until any appeals process is exhausted. We urge the organisers to call the protests off."