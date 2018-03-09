Tourist attraction in China closes due to overcrowding

A tourist attraction in China was forced to close when it became overcrowded by female visitors who were allowed free entry on International Women's Day.

The video, captured in Xiangyang City in central China's Hubei Province today, shows thousands of tourists waiting to enter the China Town tourist attraction through the gate.

According to local media, the tickets were free for women and half price for men on the International Women's Day.

The number of visitors had already reached 45,000 by 9 am.

The video shows the men's toilet being used by women, which had been opened to both sexes by the owners of the attraction.

In order to ensure the tourists' safety, the tourist attraction was closed in the afternoon.

Two hundred police officers were sent to maintain order on site.